Ken Holland Speaks on Likelihood of Trading Philip Broberg

Philip Broberg‘s name remains in the trade rumor mill for the Edmonton Oilers, but if the team trades him, it will be quite a surprise. Broberg makes sense from an asset standpoint as someone Edmonton might deal to get the trade deadline piece they need, but it’s not something general manager Ken Holland wants to do. In fact, he’s said he doesn’t see the blueliner being dealt.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Daniel Nugent-Bowman quoted Holland who, when asked about a Broberg trade, said, “No. I don’t see it.” He added, “It’s hard to find 6-foot-4 young defencemen.” Holland understands the crossroads he is at with his team this season. They feel the need to add to their roster, and typically, you have to give to get, but there are some players you just don’t want to give.
“We’re trying to win. We’re making decisions to win. But behind the scenes in Bakersfield, good things are happening,” Holland noted. He’s right too. Broberg is thriving in the AHL, frequently logging close to 30 minutes on the ice alongside veteran Ben Gleason. As Nugent-Bowman points out, he not only leads the power play but has transformed it from one of the AHL’s weakest units to among the most formidable. Additionally, Broberg is actively contributing to penalty killing, showcasing versatility and skill in every aspect of his game. Broberg has recorded a goal and 17 points in 25 games since being sent to the AHL.
Oilers See Him as Part of Their Future
While Holland might not be around as the GM to see what Broberg eventually becomes for the Oilers, he seems to think the defenseman has a big future in Edmonton. And, while it was reported Broberg had asked for a trade, he’s changed his tune somewhat.
“I love Edmonton. I want to play in the NHL.” As far as being moved at the deadline, he understands the business and that his name is out there, but he just wants to play… and play a lot. He explained:
“Right now, I don’t try to think about that. It’s out of my control. just want to focus on the day-to-day here in Bakersfield and try to get better and work on my game and hopefully get back up in Edmonton.” He noted, “My confidence is high. I try always to keep it high and believe in myself. I want to be a difference-maker.”
The Oilers think he can be that which is why Holland is so hesitant to trade him. Does that mean Broberg won’t be dealt? No. If the right trade comes along and it takes Broberg to do it, the Oilers will have to consider it. Will they do everything they can to avoid having to make that decision? It sounds like it.
