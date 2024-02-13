Juuse Saros Still Out There in Trade Talks: 3 Teams Linked

In the latest installment of the “32 Thoughts” podcast on Monday, Elliotte Friedman delved into the intriguing possibility of a trade involving Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros. This isn’t the first time the netminder’s name has been out there. But, as the trade deadline creeps closer, talks are likely getting more serious. The latest buzz is that he might be linked to the New Jersey Devils, especially after talks for Jacob Markstrom have seemingly stalled.

Friedman suggested Saros is a valuable target for teams seeking a starting goalie. Despite the Predators’ initial reluctance to part with the veteran, their active pursuit of a top offensive player makes a trade scenario plausible.

Juuse Saros trade rumors

During the podcast, Jeff Marek and Friedman discussed the idea of the Devils acquiring Saros. He suggested that with Yaroslav Askarov seemingly ready to assume a prominent role, Saros could be an ideal fit for the Devils’ competitive window. And, with Saros having a bit of a down season compared to previous campaigns, this might be the time for the Predators to transition from the present to the future.

Askarov is viewed as the eventual starter. That said, the transition from Saros to Askarov should be managed carefully. Rushing Askarov could be a mistake, one the Predators can’t afford. While Askarov holds promise as the future number one, the unpredictable nature of goaltending in the NHL suggests that only time will reveal if he lives up to the high expectations placed upon him.

Are Any Other Teams Looking at a Juuse Saros Trade?

The other option might be Saros going to the Los Angeles Kings, where the name Quinton Byfield has surfaced. Friedman called the connection a possible, but unlikely return. The discussion also touched on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes need goaltending, with Friedman proposing that forward Martin Necas could be an enticing asset coming back.

Despite Saros facing a less consistent performance this season compared to previous years, he still maintains Vezina Trophy-caliber skills. Considering his age, status as one of the franchise’s key players, and non-rental status, it’s not surprising teams would be looking at him. That is, if he’s truly available out of Nashville.

