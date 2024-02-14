3 Takeaways from Oilers’ 8-4 Win Over the Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers were able to get back into the win column, as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings by an 8-4 final. This game was far from what head coach Kris Knoblauch would have wanted to see at times, but at the end of the day, it’s two points in the bank for a team that is continuing to chase the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division.

Related: Ken Holland Speaks on Likelihood of Trading Philip Broberg

As ugly as this game was at times for the Oilers, it was also extremely exciting. It featured plenty of scoring chances, some excellent goals, and a few big saves mixed in between. Here are the three main takeaways from this one.

Milestone Night from McDavid

Connor McDavid had a McDavid-like night in this one, as the Oilers captain finished the game with a ridiculous six assists. That is the most assists he has ever had in a game, while his third, which came on a Dylan Holloway tally early in the third, marked his 600th career assist.

Connor McDavid six assists one game

McDavid is the fourth-fastest player to hit the 600-assist mark, needing just 616 games to do so. The only players to hit that mark quicker are Wayne Gretzky (416), Mario Lemieux (514), and Bobby Orr (608). With the six-point output, he is now up to 77 points through just 47 games played. That would have him on pace for 134 points over a full 82-game schedule, which would be the second-best total of his career.

Offensive Contributions from Unlikely Sources

The Oilers scored two goals less than three minutes apart around the midway point of the first period to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The first goal came from a likely candidate in Leon Draisaitl, but the second was off the stick of a player not known for finding the back of the net. That individual was Cody Ceci, who snapped a 126-game goal drought. His last goal came in the second game of the 2022-23 season in what was a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Cody Ceci Edmonton Oilers trade rumors

Ceci wasn’t the only unexpected Oiler to step up. As mentioned, Holloway scored just his third of the season to give his team a 4-3 lead less than a minute into the third period. The goal, which came on a tremendous individual effort, was huge for the Oilers, who appeared to be in trouble after giving up a two-goal lead in the second period.

Dominating the Third Period

That second period, in which they gave up a two-goal lead, saw the Oilers look like the team they were early in the season. They gave up a ridiculous amount of odd-man rushes, and were lucky to find themselves tied heading into the third. Once the third began, however, they got back to playing like the elite team they were capable of being.

The Oilers outscored the Red Wings 5-1 in the final frame, the first four of which were unanswered. They got contributions from many, as Holloway, Evander Kane, and Zach Hyman all found the back of the net, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a pair. If they can play like that moving forward, there may not be a better team in the NHL.

Looking Ahead for the Oilers

The Oilers will now head out on a three-game road trip, which will begin on Thursday night against a St. Louis Blues team that has been red hot as of late. They will then take on one of the league’s best in the Dallas Stars on Saturday, before their final game of the trip versus the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Next: Phil Kessel to Join Vancouver Canucks, Likely to Sign UFA Deal