Canadiens Fall to Capitals, But 2024-25 Season Teases Bright Future

The Montreal Canadiens won’t feel great about losing in five games in the opening round of the 2025 NHL playoffs, but their impressive 2024-25 season offers hope for a very bright future. The Canadiens far exceeded expectations, making the postseason after most preseason projections had them near the bottom of the NHL standings.

Montreal defied the odds, earning valuable experience and proving their rebuild under GM Kent Hughes and VP Jeff Gorton is ahead of schedule. “Even though they didn’t win, they gave Washington everything they could handle,” said Hockey Night in Canada‘s Elliotte Friedman.

Led by captain Nick Suzuki—who took a major step toward elite status—and standout rookie defenseman Lane Hutson, the Canadiens’ youth movement showed why the team is on the rise. Russian forward Ivan Demidov also made his NHL debut late in the season, logging significant minutes in the postseason and showing he’s going to be a force down the line.

Capitals Were the Superior Team… This Time

Ultimately, the Canadiens lacked the firepower to overcome a more experienced Capitals team. Still, the series served as a valuable learning experience for the young roster. Montreal proved they belonged in the playoffs and what they take from this series will help them in future playoff contests.

The goal this season was to play in meaningful games down the stretch, which they did. They also battled to make the playoffs and gave the Capitals a tough time, giving them all they could handle. With a strong young core, the Canadiens will have the opportunity to add, knowing that their rebuild is complete and their retooling is well underway.

Montreal may be out, but all signs point to a team on the cusp of something special.

An Emotional Goodbye for David Savard

At the end of the game, the team shared an emotional moment for defenseman David Savard as his NHL career ended. After 870 NHL games, Savard is calling it a career.

“Our young guys would never be where they are now without David Savard,” said Martin St. Louis.

