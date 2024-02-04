Jesse Puljujarvi is going to get another shot at the NHL. On Sunday, the forward signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. As per the team’s website, the two-year contract runs through the end of the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $800,000.

Puljujarvi, 25, signed a professional tryout with Pittsburgh on December 10 and has participated in 13 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the current season. During this time, he posted four goals and five assists, accumulating nine points and maintaining a plus-8 rating. The former fourth-overall draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers has dealt with numerous injuries and moved back and forth between the NHL and international hockey. After surgery, he’s attempting to make a comeback and the Penguins have liked what they see so far.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 201 pounds, the forward split his time between the Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season, recording five goals, 11 assists, and a total of 16 points across 75 games. Throughout his NHL career, he has notched 51 goals, 63 assists, and a combined total of 114 points. There’s a high ceiling there, but he’s not reached his potential. Puljujarvi reached career-high offensive achievements in the 2021-22 season with the Oilers, achieving 14 goals and setting personal bests in assists (22) and points (36) in 65 games.

Does Puljujarvi Have a Shot to Play for the Penguins?

The Penguins seem to have an available right-wing position on the third line alongside Lars Eller. And, if the Penguins end up becoming trade deadline sellers, there could be even more space opening up and an opportunity for Puljujarvi to crack the lineup.

