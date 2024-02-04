Jake Guentzel Rejects Massive Extension Offer From Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been struggling recently to find any consistent success as they head closer to the trade deadline. While it seems as though they might be able to find their way back into the playoff picture this season, one player has yet to be re-signed and could be traded if things don’t get any better in Pittsburgh. That player is Jake Guentzel; the same Guentzel who rejected a recent contract offer.

According to Nick Kypreos, Guentzel rejected a massive contract extension from the Penguins. “It’s my understanding that there may have been something offered to him in the ballpark of $50 million…as of now, he’s not signed. Let’s just put it that way.” Kypreos said.

Guentzel has been a huge part of the Penguins’ success in recent seasons so it would be no surprise if he was willing to hold out in hopes of getting paid. He is well over a point-per-game pace this season and while the Penguins would like to get a deal done, it wouldn’t be surprising if a team like the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, or Colorado Avalanche took a run at him, even as a rental piece for a playoff run.

A Jake Guentzel Trade Could Be Among the Biggest This Deadline

This season, Guentzel has scored 22 goals and added 27 assists for 49 points through 46 games. Throughout his entire career, he has scored 219 goals and added 244 assists for 463 points through 499 games over eight seasons which comes out to a 0.93 points-per-game average.

If the Penguins opt to trade Guentzel, it would take an insane trade package to acquire him. Any team would likely be giving up a first-round pick, a high-level prospect, a young and NHL-ready player, and likely some conditional picks on top of all of that.

Surely, the Penguins will continue to try and get a deal done with Guentzel. However, as time goes on and nothing gets announced, it seems more and more like he’ll be traded at or near the trade deadline.

