The Edmonton Oilers may not have much money to be big buyers ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but that won’t stop fans and insiders from making connections to some of the market’s bigger names. Speculation suggests the Oilers are linked to potential top-six additions, with names like Jake Guentzel, Anthony Duclair, and Adam Henrique tossed into the mix. Surprisingly, even a reunion with former Oiler Jordan Eberle is under discussion.

However, a prominent Oilers journalist, Kurt Leavins, throws a curveball into the Eberle narrative, expressing skepticism about the financial feasibility of such a deadline trade. In other words, he doesn’t buy into the idea the Oilers would blow their entire deadline budget on the winger.

Jordan Eberle Hat trick Seattle Kraken

Leavins questions the practicality of clearing cap space for Eberle, given his hefty $5.5 million salary. Beyond financial considerations, Leavins also ponders whether Eberle’s scoring production aligns with the current needs of the Oilers. He’s a solid NHL player, with a proven track record. That said, how clear of an upgrade is he? And, is Eberle too similar to what the team already has?

What Should Oilers Focus On at Deadline If Not Eberle?

Instead, Leavins suggests that the Oilers’ primary focus should be acquiring a third or fourth-line two-way center with size, faceoff skills, and penalty-kill expertise. He mentions names like Colton Sissons and Nic Dowd.

Leavins speaks highly of Dowd, noting his substantial contributions in Washington. Dowd’s right-shot, strong defensive play, penalty-killing proficiency, and an impressive 52.3% success rate in faceoffs over the past six seasons make him an attractive candidate. Moreover, with a reasonable $1.3 million price tag, Dowd falls comfortably within the Oilers’ salary cap range.

Would Nic Dowd or Colton Sissons be options for the Edmonton Oilers are the trade deadline?

As the Oilers come out of the All-Star break the hottest team in the league, they want to pick up right where they left off. Winners of 16 straight games, the team appears laser-focused on playing well and using what they have internally before addressing specific needs. All the while, GM Ken Holland will keep looking at the market hoping the currently high prices don’t remain high.

Whether the Oilers pull the trigger on a big trade remains to be seen. Insiders like Leavins and Chris Johnston from TSN have thrown names like Jake Guentzel and Eberle out as potential targets. However, uncertainties surrounding Guentzel’s status and Seattle’s wildcard race further complicate the trade landscape.

This may be the kind of trade that comes down to the wire.

