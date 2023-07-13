According to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, New York Islanders’ GM Lou Lamoriello hinted at the potential for more “hockey trades” during his press conference on July 1st. This turned out to be true, as the Islanders were reportedly engaged in discussions to acquire Alex DeBrincat before he was eventually traded to the Detroit Red Wings. With their initial target off the table, there are now rumors that the Islanders are exploring Plan B.

The Islanders are in need of additional scoring, and it appears they are willing to part with a center to address this need. Given that fitting DeBrincat onto the roster would have required shedding salary, it was speculated that the Islanders offered Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who carries a $5 million cap hit for the next three seasons, to the Ottawa Senators.

While there is debate about whether moving on from Pageau would be wise, one Islanders beat reporter suggests that Lamoriello might be open to including him in a different trade, potentially involving the Boston Bruins. Andrew Fantucchio of NYIHockeyNow points out that with the possibility of veteran Patrice Bergeron retiring, the Bruins are in desperate need of centers. This could make a player like Pageau an attractive option for Bruins GM Don Sweeney, as both Pageau and Bergeron excel in penalty-killing and faceoff prowess.

Bruins Jake DeBrusk for Islanders JG Pageau trade rumors

Fantucchio adds, that if Pageau is willing to waive his modified no-movement clause to join Boston, the Islanders could initiate trade talks by offering a package consisting of Pageau and restricted free agent Oliver Wahlstrom to the Bruins in exchange for Jake DeBrusk.

Would DeBrusk Make Sense as a Trade Piece for the Bruins?

DeBrusk, who is turning 27 before the start of next season, is entering the final year of his contract with a $4 million cap hit. The uncertainty surrounding his future makes him an immediate trade candidate this summer. Not only that, but he had a breakout season, recording a career-high 50 points and 27 goals in 64 games for the Bruins. This makes this a good time to potentially sell high on the forward.

For the Islanders, placing DeBrusk alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal on the top line could provide the Islanders with the goal-scoring threat they seek.

DeBrusk lacks trade protection, but it’s possible he wouldn’t have flexed that muscle anyway. He’s requested a trade in the past and the Bruins are going through some significant changes. If the Bruins have doubts about his ability to replicate his performance, now might be the ideal time to explore a trade.

