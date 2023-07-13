Capitals Look to Make Trade, Have “Pretty Good Offers Out There”

The Washington Capitals are determined to make a significant move as they actively monitor the trade market, targeting specific players to bolster their roster. General Manager Brian MacLellan, in an interview with Mike Vogel of Capitals.com, reaffirmed their eager approach during the 2023 NHL Draft, where they pursued deals to revamp their top-6 forward group, but unfortunately, nothing. “I’d still like to make a trade,” MacLellan says. “We were aggressive at the draft with our offers, but nothing ever materialized.”

Despite the lack of success at the draft, MacLellan remains optimistic about acquiring their intended targets. Earlier this month, he expressed the team’s commitment to exploring the market and seeking additions to their top-6, with a focus on goal-scoring ability and players aged between 25 and 30.

He’s made pitches to teams for their players and said, “I feel we have some pretty good offers out there, and the guys [we’re pursuing] haven’t moved yet.” He added, “I don’t know if they move them now or when they move them… I’m not sure what happens. Some guys need to be signed. So we’ll stay involved in all of that stuff.”

Who Are the Capitals Trying to Move in Trades?

Within the Capitals’ roster, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha stand out as potential trade assets. Throughout the offseason, MacLellan has reportedly been actively shopping both players.

Anthony Mantha and Evgeni Kuznetsov are the subject of trade rumors by the Washington Capitals

Kuznetsov finds himself at a pivotal juncture with the team. He faced on-ice struggles last season, dealt with off-ice issues in recent years, and was rumored to have requested a trade at one point (though he partially denied this). Vogel’s interview highlighted Kuznetsov’s desire to explore options beyond Washington. He also writes: “Kuznetsov could hasten his exit with a strong start if he still desires a departure from the District.”

On the other hand, reports indicate that Mantha’s trade value may be relatively low at the moment, leading to limited interest from other teams.

As the Capitals persist in their pursuit of trade opportunities, they hope to address their top-6 needs and infuse their lineup with fresh talent. The coming weeks will reveal whether their targeted acquisitions will come to fruition or if alternative strategies will be explored to bolster their forward group.

Next: Arizona Coyotes Trying to Terminate Alex Galchenyuk’s Contract