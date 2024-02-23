Is Anyone Not Amazed by Maple Leafs Matthews and Marner?

During the last two games against the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs came through with impressive victories. In the first game against the Coyotes, the Maple Leafs emerged with a convincing 6–3 win. They carried this momentum into their game against the Golden Knights and took home another commanding victory by a score of 7–3. While the entire team showed up in these wins, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were particularly amazing. Here’s why.

Auston Matthews Continued His Goal-Scoring Ways

This season, Auston Matthews has been a goal-scoring machine. Against the Coyotes and the Golden Knights, he continued his remarkable form and contributed significantly to both victories. Matthews recorded three goals in these last two games.

Auston Matthews scores 50 goals

He entered the game in his hometown in Phoenix with 49 goals. He was able to score goals number 50 and 51 in front of his parents and his family, who were in attendance. Against the Golden Knights, he added a third goal. By the end of these games, he had lifted his season’s totals to an impressive 52 goals. His consistent offensive production was pivotal in securing victories for the Maple Leafs.

Who’s to say he won’t hit 70 goals – or even 80 goals – this season? He’s currently on a 76.5-goal pace.

Mitch Marner Set a Franchise Record for Assists

Over these last two games, Marner set a franchise record for his playmaking skills. Even better, over his past six games, he has registered an impressive 15 assists. That mark sets a new franchise record for consecutive games with multiple assists. This feat surpasses a longstanding record held by Borje Salming for 39 years.

Additionally, Marner’s play has extended beyond his record-breaking assists streak. He’s currently riding a ten-game point streak, during which he has put up a total of 19 points. This consistent production places Marner on the brink of a significant milestone – a 100-point season.

He’s been close before, but can he make it this season? In the previous two seasons, Marner fell just shy of the century mark with 97 and 99 points, respectively. However, at his current pace, Marner’s poised to surpass these previous performances and reach an impressive 103 points this season.

The Bottom Line on the M & M Line

Overall, the entire Maple Leafs team delivered exceptional performances in their two recent victories against Arizona and Vegas. However, with Matthews leading the scoring charge and Marner orchestrating the playmaking, the team has ridden stellar play from its two stars.

All in all, the twosome have had great seasons. Now the question is not so much in terms of numbers at the end of the season. Instead, it’s all about a Stanley Cup. Is it possible?

