As per Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “Weird idea that may only make sense to me: Nikita Zadorov back to Vancouver. No idea if even possible, or if anyone would want it, but he was a good fit and the Canucks miss him.”

The Canucks are looking for a defenseman and have been since last season. They traded for Zadorov from the Calgary Flames and the big man was a huge part of their success during a great 2023-24 run. But, Zadorov wanted to test free agency when he knew that he could make big bucks and the Bruins were the winner of the sweepstakes, signing him to a six-year deal worth $5 million per season.

Friedman didn’t reveal whether he thought the Canucks would be willing to pay that kind of money and there is certainly some doubt that anyone would considering Zadorov is following up a strong season with just five assists in 20 games – he also leads the league in penalty minutes (46) — but maybe there’s room for a conversation there.

With so much time remaining on his deal, the Bruins retaining salary on a trade is unlikely. That means, the Canucks would be paying full price and the hope is that bringing him back would trigger a return to form.

Zadorov Would Have to Want to Return to Canucks

It is also important to note that Zadorov has a full no-move clause in his new deal. If he doesn’t want to leave Boston, or, for that matter, doesn’t want to return to Vancouver, he has full control over his situation. He did say he loved his time with the Canucks, so maybe he’d be open to it. But, as Friedman admitted, it’s an idea that might not make sense to a lot of people.

Sweeney did say that if the Bruins didn’t turn things around there would be more changes than just the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery. Could that include someone like Zadorov? If there is a team out there willing to eat his full contract… then maybe.

