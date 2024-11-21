Bruins Might Attempt to Trigger Team with a Trade [Report]

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun made an appearance on SC with Jay Onrait to discuss what might come next for the Boston Bruins. When asked if he thought GM Don Sweeney is interested in making more changes other than just behind the bench, LeBrun responded, “Yeah, I think that’s possible.” He added that Sweeney has been calling around to gauge the market if his team doesn’t find that spark under new interim coach Joe Sacco. “I think you will see an attempt to trigger this team with a trade,” he noted.

LeBrun then explained:

“…he’s angry at his players for sure, but I think too, if the season doesn’t turn around there’s no question it’s on him. At the end of the day, you’re putting the roster together, you’re changing the roster, you’re making trades, you’re making signings, and the Bruins don’t look right. They don’t look right down the middle, they’re not tight enough defensively, they don’t score organically, and Jeremy Swayman is struggling after missing training camp.”

Sweeney didn’t hold back when he spoke with the media on Wednesday, suggesting his players showed up to the season flat and under the assumption that things would be easy. He suggested that many of the already there players and some who signed figured their strong 2023-24 seasons would continue. Sweeney noted that the league was incredibly humbling and that having that attitude would expose them, which it has.

Joe Sacco (coach) and Don Sweeney (GM) of the Boston Bruins

What Trade Options to the Bruins Have?

“From a personnel standpoint, from the players’ standpoint, they have to understand they’re not where they need to be,” Sweeney said on Wednesday. “We’re either going to get back there. Or there are going to be continued changes across the board.”

As for who the team will look to move, that’s a different problem altogether. There are a lot of contracts on the team that other clubs won’t want to take on and then there are players who teams might look at, but the Bruins could be selling for pennies on the dollar.

The team is just outside a wild card spot and a game under .500. It’s not as though they are in last place our out of playoff contention. The team can still turn the season around. They will give it some time to see what Sacco can do. But, if things don’t rebound quickly, Sweeney said he wasn’t afraid to make more changes.

Elliotte Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column, “It’s not a surprise, but we’re already hearing that forwards with “an edge” will be coveted by contenders. So, when the Bruins are being scouted, that’s Trent Frederic.”

