Insider Hints Oilers To Pull Off Unexpected, Off-The-Radar Trade

One trusted NHL insider — at least when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers — is Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer. When he drops a hint or repeatedly talks about the same idea, it’s often because he’s gotten wind of discussions behind the scenes. In a tweet on Wednesday, he opened up about what he believes the team’s most logical addition will be, suggesting the Oilers might pull off an unexpected trade.
He tweeted:
“FWIW. IMO the @EdmontonOilers most logical addition via trade at some point will be a puck-moving 2nd pairing D with a little term left. Doesn’t necessarily need to be a right shot, but the player needs to be comfortable playing the right side.”
Suggesting the Oilers would be fine with a left-shot or a right-shot blueliner, their handedness is less important than their ability to play both sides. Later in the day on his own show, he specifically dropped the names of David Jiricek and Ivan Provorov. He felt the Oilers would lean more strongly toward Provorov.
Don Waddell did confirm with the media that Columbus is working to sort out the Jiricek situation in the next couple of days and a trade seems to be brewing.
Could the Oilers Pull Off an Unexpected Trade for a Defenseman?
During the broadcast of the Oilers vs. Senators game, Stauffer said during the intermission that the Oilers might have their hooks in on a surprise defenseman that isn’t on anyone’s radar. He compared a potential future trade to the deal that saw Edmonton acquire Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators. No one seemed to know that Ekholm was available but the Oilers pulled off the deal last minute. Stauffer believes the GM Stan Bowman might have something similar in the works.
