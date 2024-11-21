Injury Update: Whitecloud’s High Hit on Maple Leafs’ Knies Forces Exit

A high hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies has ignited a heated debate over the consistency of NHL officiating. The hit in question occurred during a tightly contested matchup on Wednesday when Whitecloud delivered a huge hit that left Knies shaken and heading to the locker room. Many fans believed it was a hit to the head, but Whitecould wasn’t even given a penalty.
** Update: The Maple Leafs PR department noted during the third period that Knies would not return to the game.
Maple Leafs F Matthew Knies (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 21, 2024
The referees initially assessed a potential major penalty but downgraded it to a two-minute minor for roughing after review. Infuriating fans, Vegas wound up with a power play after the officials sorted out the infractions from the scuffle that followed. The Leafs were able to kill it off.
While some viewers deemed the hit clean, citing a shoulder-to-chest trajectory, others were quick to point out that Whitecloud appeared to leave his feet and made primary contact with Knies’ head. Fans in the arena erupted with chants of “Ref, you suck!”.
Some critics on social media compared this hit to Ryan Reaves’ recent suspension-worthy headshot on Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers. Many asked what the big difference between the two hits was, at least in regards to one being a suspension and the other deemed clean. The Sportsnet panel believed that the hit did originate from the body and his elbow was tucked in. Whitecloud didn’t actually leave his feet but the force of the check brought him off the ice a bit.
The Maple Leafs Tried to Get Even After Knies Left the Game
Knies went to the locker room and didn’t return. The aftermath saw Maple Leafs captain John Tavares stepping up in a rare display of physicality, engaging in a heated exchange to defend his teammate.
This hit will only fuel the ongoing debate around the NHL’s approach to head contact and player safety. There seems to be no consistency on what is a legal hit and what isn’t. The lack of clear, consistent standards leaves fans and players frustrated.
When news on Knies’ condition becomes officially available, we’ll be sure to update this post.
