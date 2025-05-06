Leafs’ Stolarz Leaves Arena on Stretcher After Game 1 Hit to Head

Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Anthony Stolarz was taken out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during the third period of Game 1 between the Leafs and Florida Panthers, per sources. Stolarz took a shot to the head from Sam Bennett, and while he stayed in the game for 10 additional minutes after the collision, he later removed himself after getting sick and vomiting near the bench. Joseph Woll came on in relief, helping the Maple Leafs take a Game 1 win by a score of 5-4.

The bigger concern is Stolarz’s health. By all accounts, getting sick after being hit in the head is a sign of a concussion, and it makes sense that Stolarz was taken out and likely sent to a medical facility.

According to Chris Johnston, Stolarz appeared visibly shaken before being removed from the game, vomiting into a bucket on the bench before medical staff intervened. The collision with Bennett, who has a history of questionable hits, has many fans wondering if there will be disciplinary action from NHL Player Safety.

Head coach Craig Berube called it an “elbow to the head. Clear as day.” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice notes that the referee was right there when Bennett hit Stolarz. He said he’d let media “light your hair on fire” and league do its thing, and he’ll focus on coaching the next game.

Former WWE Superstar and concussion expert Chris Nowinski weighed in on the incident via social media, highlighting concerns over how long Stolarz remained in the game after initially being struck in the helmet by a shot early in the contest. “He likely suffered a first concussion five minutes into the game when he took a puck to the face that knocked his mask off,” Nowinski said, citing signs such as a spontaneous headshake, which research suggests is a 72% predictor of concussion. “We need to do better,” he added, calling for more urgent responses when brain injuries are suspected.

The Hope is that Stolarz Isn’t Seriously Hurt

Reports of Stolarz’s condition are concerning. His condition remains unclear, but fans and the Leafs players want the hit to his head to be looked at. Matthew Knies—who scored the game-winning goal—said he didn’t see Bennett play on Stolarz but hopes the league revisits the incident to make sure it’s handled properly.

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett was not made available to the media after the game. The media asked to have Bennett take questions, but Panthers PR said he wasn’t talking tonight.

As the Maple Leafs prepare for Game 2, all eyes are on the league’s response to Bennett’s role in the incident, and everyone is crossing their fingers that Stolarz is alright.

