Florida Panthers
Leafs’ Stolarz Leaves Arena on Stretcher After Game 1 Hit to Head
Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Anthony Stolarz left Game 1 with an injury and it was reported he later left the arena on a stretcher.
Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Anthony Stolarz was taken out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during the third period of Game 1 between the Leafs and Florida Panthers, per sources. Stolarz took a shot to the head from Sam Bennett, and while he stayed in the game for 10 additional minutes after the collision, he later removed himself after getting sick and vomiting near the bench. Joseph Woll came on in relief, helping the Maple Leafs take a Game 1 win by a score of 5-4.
The bigger concern is Stolarz’s health. By all accounts, getting sick after being hit in the head is a sign of a concussion, and it makes sense that Stolarz was taken out and likely sent to a medical facility.
According to Chris Johnston, Stolarz appeared visibly shaken before being removed from the game, vomiting into a bucket on the bench before medical staff intervened. The collision with Bennett, who has a history of questionable hits, has many fans wondering if there will be disciplinary action from NHL Player Safety.
Head coach Craig Berube called it an “elbow to the head. Clear as day.” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice notes that the referee was right there when Bennett hit Stolarz. He said he’d let media “light your hair on fire” and league do its thing, and he’ll focus on coaching the next game.
Former WWE Superstar and concussion expert Chris Nowinski weighed in on the incident via social media, highlighting concerns over how long Stolarz remained in the game after initially being struck in the helmet by a shot early in the contest. “He likely suffered a first concussion five minutes into the game when he took a puck to the face that knocked his mask off,” Nowinski said, citing signs such as a spontaneous headshake, which research suggests is a 72% predictor of concussion. “We need to do better,” he added, calling for more urgent responses when brain injuries are suspected.
The Hope is that Stolarz Isn’t Seriously Hurt
Reports of Stolarz’s condition are concerning. His condition remains unclear, but fans and the Leafs players want the hit to his head to be looked at. Matthew Knies—who scored the game-winning goal—said he didn’t see Bennett play on Stolarz but hopes the league revisits the incident to make sure it’s handled properly.
Meanwhile, Sam Bennett was not made available to the media after the game. The media asked to have Bennett take questions, but Panthers PR said he wasn’t talking tonight.
As the Maple Leafs prepare for Game 2, all eyes are on the league’s response to Bennett’s role in the incident, and everyone is crossing their fingers that Stolarz is alright.
Next: MacKinnon Will “Work” Crosby All Summer to Join Avalanche [Report]
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 hours ago
MacKinnon Will “Work” Crosby All Summer to Join Avalanche [Report]
Elliotte Friedman believes Nathan MacKinnon will starting "working" Sidney Crosby this summer in an...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 10 hours ago
Fleury Agrees to Play for Team Canada, May Also Stay with Wild
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted an invitation to play for Team Canada at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways
The Los Angeles Kings and GM Rob Blake have agreed to part ways following...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 13 hours ago
Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
If Quinn Hughes ultimately ends up with the New Jersey Devils, what does that...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Game 7 Takeaways: Jets Rally for Double OT Classic Win Over Blues
Adam Lowry scored the double overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets as they eliminated...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Crosby In, MacKinnon Set to Join Canada at World Championships
Sidney Crosby will officially join Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Nathan...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
3 Keys to Maple Leafs Beating Panthers in Round Two
We're expecting a pretty rough matchup between the Panthers and the Leafs. Let's break...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets Star Mark Scheifele Ruled Out for Game 7 Against Blues
Mark Scheifele will not play Game 7 for the Winnipeg Jets as they take...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Rantanen Torches Old Team with Game 7 Hat Trick, Stars Move On
Mikko Rantanen was the Game 7 hero and sent a memorable message to his...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Overpay or Good Deal?: Flames Sign Matt Coronato for $45.5M
Calgary locks up Matt Coronato with a seven-year, $45.5 million extension as the 22-year-old...