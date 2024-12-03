Injury Update on Hronek Not Great News For Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that defenseman Filip Hronek will be out eight weeks with a lower-body injury. According to GM Patrik Allvin, Hronek, who has also dealt with an upper-body injury, was hurt during a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 27. The defenseman underwent a procedure that will keep him out of action, leaving the Canucks with questions about how to replace his minutes.

The good news is, the team also announced that he will not need surgery on his upper-body injury.

The 26-year-old defenseman has nine points in 21 games this season, often paired with captain Quinn Hughes. His absence leaves a significant gap in the Canucks’ lineup.

Mark Friedman and Noah Juulsen have stepped in, but the Canucks may explore trade options to bolster their defensive depth.

The Canucks were already rumored to be in the trade market for a defenseman. This news with likely add a sense of urgency to their exploring the market in an attempt to find someone who can keep the Canucks in the playoff picture.

What Kind of Trade Will the Canucks Be Looking At?

Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday — prior the news Hronek would be out eight weeks — that the Canucks were “out there.” He added, “They have one of the most aggressive front offices in the league. Everybody knows it.”

“Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin are not afraid to do anything, but they’ve made it clear: ‘We’re not going to do something just because other people think we’re desperate.’”

There are several players potentially available, but the question of salary cap and LTIR will be something Vancouver will have to monitor. Hronek is not out long enough that the Canucks can spend his cap hit and get him back without implications for the playoffs. They’ll need to ensure they have enough room on the roster to activate him around the end of January.

