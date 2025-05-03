Report Shuts Down Bedard Rumor Regarding World Championships

Despite online criticism (very much unwarranted), Connor Bedard was in fact invited to represent Team Canada at the 2025 World Championships — he just chose not to go. He told the media, as the Blackhawks were leaving for the summer, that he was going to spend most of the offseason at home.

As reported by The Athletic’s Scott Powers, Bedard declined the invitation to focus on his offseason development. When a fan tried to suggest that Bedard’s down season and one-dimensional play was likely why he wasn’t going to represent Team Canada, Powers confirmed, “Canada actually invited him. He just decided it was best to focus his offseason elsewhere,.”

In one way, perhaps Bedard wasn’t feeling like going would be sending the best version of himself. However, it wasn’t Team Canada that felt Bedard wasn’t up to the task. Powers’ report directly rebutts any notion that Bedard wasn’t good enough to make the roster.

Why Would Anyone Think Bedard Wasn’t Worthy of a Team Canada Invite?

The post Powers responded to read:

“He’s a one-dimensional player who isn’t very good at playing his position, lacks foot speed, and is consistently out of position defensively. He should be staying behind to work on his game and ya, I’m sure he’s relieved his country didn’t call.”

Bedard’s 67-point sophomore campaign was underwhelming, but his lofty standards. INsidesr and analysts figured he would explode offensively, flirting with 80 or 90 points. He did not. However, his performance still led the Chicago Blackhawks and he’s still a phenom with an incredible future of 100-point seasons in his future. His production was as much about a lack of stars surrounding him, shifting linemates, and a midseason injury, as it was that he’s just not “very good”.

Connor Bedard contract Blackhawks: NHL Trade Talk

At the same time, it’s reasonable to call 67 points disappointing. And, no one is less disappointed than Bedard, who likely has much greater expectations for his own production.

Bedard has been playing nearly nonstop since he was 17, including World Juniors, a full WHL season, and his NHL debut. His declining an invitation might also be about a bit of rest. With the Blackhawks in rebuilding mode and Bedard seen as the franchise cornerstone, he knows there is pressure to come in next season fully healthy, rested, and ready to go. Adding more hockey to his plate might not be the best plan.

For critics quick to question his game, Powers’ response serves as a reminder: Bedard didn’t miss out on Team Canada because he wasn’t good enough — he chose a different path this summer, one that could set him up for a major leap in Year 3.

What Does Bedard Want to Work On?

Bedard told the media that this summer will be about pushing himself as far as he can and just continuing to learn his body. Probably the biggest thing is speed and acceleration — “that’s something I’m really narrowing in on. I want to attack that and find the best ways to improve in that area, along with others, of course.”

He wants to get faster so he can create more opportunities. “For me, gaining that extra step could make a big difference.” He added, “It could help me beat guys a little more often, and with the way I think the game, that could be a huge plus.”

Next: NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Stars