Calgary Flames
Overpay or Good Deal?: Flames Sign Matt Coronato for $45.5M
Calgary locks up Matt Coronato with a seven-year, $45.5 million extension as the 22-year-old sniper is key to the team’s long-term plans.
The Calgary Flames have signed what they hope is a huge part of their future, inking forward Matt Coronato to a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million. The deal carries a $6.5 million average annual value (AAV) and includes a 10-team no-trade clause in the final two seasons.
THE ? IS SIGNED!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 3, 2025
Matt Coronato has inked a seven-year extension with an AAV of $6.5 million!#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/5iOFEZ0fjj
Coronato, 22, had a breakout season in 2024-25, tallying 24 goals and 23 assists across 77 games. He proved himself to be a top-six winger as the Flames exceeded expectations and almost made the playoffs in year one of a major retool. Coronato is seen as a key part of that retool, and he emerged as a core piece.
His strong season earned him a long-term deal that some are seeing as a potential overpay. Others predict it will be a value deal in a year or two.
Coronato and Flames Committing to Each Other
“Matt wants to be here long term, and that says a lot about him and where this is kind of going, moving forward,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy.
Clearly, the forward is over any hurdles that may have existed in the past — when his agent called out the organization for prioritizing Anthony Mantha over his client.
While the $6.5M AAV may raise eyebrows in the short term, Coronato is widely regarded as a pure goal scorer with 30-goal potential throughout the duration of the deal.
The new deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary in Year 1, five seasons at $6.5 million, and a $6 million salary in the final year.
Drafted 13th overall in 2021, Coronato now has 27 goals and 29 assists in 112 career NHL games.
Next: Would Jets Trade Hellebuyck if He Implodes in Game 7 vs Blues?
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 11 seconds ago
Overpay or Good Deal?: Flames Sign Matt Coronato for $45.5M
Calgary locks up Matt Coronato with a seven-year, $45.5 million extension as the 22-year-old...
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Would Jets Trade Hellebuyck if He Implodes in Game 7 vs Blues?
The way Connor Hellebuyck has played in the playoffs versus the St. Louis Blues,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 hours ago
Report Shuts Down Bedard Rumor Regarding World Championships
Connor Bedard says he has lots to work on this summer, but was his...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Brady Tkachuk Comments on Rumors He Wants Out of Ottawa
Brady Tkachuk was asked about rumors he wants out of Ottawa and discussed his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Get Good News and Bad News on Mattias Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers will have to play Round 2 of the playoffs without Mattias...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens News & Rumors: St. Louis, Suzuki, Montembeault, Laine
Canadiens news: Martin St-Louis earns Jack Adams nod, Nick Suzuki eyes World Championship, Sam...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Ehlers Returns to Jets Lineup for Crucial Game 6 vs. Blues
Nikolaj Ehlers is set to return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup in Game 6...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Face Familiar Script Ahead of Game 6 vs. Senators
Can the Toronto Maple Leafs flip the script on past playoff failures and win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl a Finalist for Hart Trophy: Why He Deserves to Win
Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon Draisaitl was voted a finalist for the Hart Trophy and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jon Cooper Linked to Utah Amid Talk of Tampa Bay Exit
Could Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper wind up with the Utah Hockey...