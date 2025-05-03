Overpay or Good Deal?: Flames Sign Matt Coronato for $45.5M

The Calgary Flames have signed what they hope is a huge part of their future, inking forward Matt Coronato to a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million. The deal carries a $6.5 million average annual value (AAV) and includes a 10-team no-trade clause in the final two seasons.

Coronato, 22, had a breakout season in 2024-25, tallying 24 goals and 23 assists across 77 games. He proved himself to be a top-six winger as the Flames exceeded expectations and almost made the playoffs in year one of a major retool. Coronato is seen as a key part of that retool, and he emerged as a core piece.

His strong season earned him a long-term deal that some are seeing as a potential overpay. Others predict it will be a value deal in a year or two.

Coronato and Flames Committing to Each Other

“Matt wants to be here long term, and that says a lot about him and where this is kind of going, moving forward,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy.

Clearly, the forward is over any hurdles that may have existed in the past — when his agent called out the organization for prioritizing Anthony Mantha over his client.

While the $6.5M AAV may raise eyebrows in the short term, Coronato is widely regarded as a pure goal scorer with 30-goal potential throughout the duration of the deal.

The new deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary in Year 1, five seasons at $6.5 million, and a $6 million salary in the final year.

Drafted 13th overall in 2021, Coronato now has 27 goals and 29 assists in 112 career NHL games.

