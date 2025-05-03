Would Jets Trade Hellebuyck if He Implodes in Game 7 vs Blues?

It seems ludicrous to think a team would trade a shoo-in for the Vezina Trophy, but the narrative surrounding Connor Hellebuyck’s implosion in these playoffs will raise questions if the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets lose Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

What began as a promising playoff run for Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets has quickly unraveled into a nightmare on the road. The Vezina Trophy front-runner has now been pulled in all three away games during the Jets’ first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, culminating in a 5-2 defeat in Game 6 that has shifted momentum firmly to the underdog Blues.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and others have discussed what appears to be the strangest postseason turn in the NHL. Friedman noted, “I’m shocked at it.” He added, “There is a confidence issue there.” Friedman argued that Hellebuyck has changed his game and how he plays when on the road in the playoffs. “He gets fooled by goals… and it has to be all mental.”

Hellebuyck, who has been dominant at home, boasting a 3-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average, has completely faltered outside of Winnipeg. In three road losses, he’s allowed 16 goals on just 66 shots—a staggering .758 save percentage. Even more alarming is the 9.32 goals allowed above expected, the worst mark of any goaltender in the 2025 playoffs.

The low point came in the second period of Game 6, when the Blues erupted for four goals against Hellebuyck, prompting head coach Scott Arniel to pull him for the third time in the series. The response from Blues fans was brutal: a mocking “WE WANT CONNOR” chant echoed through the arena as the Jets’ star netminder skated to the bench.

Can Hellebuyck Be Relied Upon If Jets Want a Stanley Cup?

It’s a rare implosion for a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber, and one that now has Winnipeg facing elimination. Hellebuyck has allowed at least three goals in four of five playoff outings despite facing fewer than 25 shots per game. The numbers are historic for all the wrong reasons—he is now just the third goalie in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to allow four or more goals in seven consecutive road games.

These are not the numbers a Vezina-caliber goaltender can have if the Jets are going to be Cup contenders. Given that this isn’t necessarily a new phenomenon, one must wonder if this will ever change. Friedman says the Jets will continue to roll with Hellebuyck, but they need to find a way to convince him that he’s the best goalie in the NHL and their superhero.

Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck believes he’s getting better every season. For him, stats are only stats. Why does he feel more dialed in this year?

Arniel defended his goaltender after the loss.

“Tonight wasn’t about Connor… we imploded in front of him,” the Jets’ coach said, shifting blame to a team-wide defensive collapse. Hellebuyck has to know that his performances, while brutal, are not just on him.

The Jets Wouldn’t Trade Hellebuyck If He Doesn’t Come Through, Would They?

As the series heads to a decisive Game 7 in Winnipeg, the pressure is on Hellebuyck to flip the script. If the Jets are to avoid a shocking first-round exit, they’ll need their superstar goaltender to rediscover his form. If he doesn’t, it will be a long offseason full of questions about his future in Winnipeg.

If Winnipeg has second thoughts, this wouldn’t be the first time the Jets considered a trade. Two years ago, as the team was struggling to get his extension signed, there were talks of a potential deal. At the time, Pierre LeBrun reported the New Jersey Devils were interested. They ultimately landed Jakob Markstrom.

There are plenty of teams that would move heaven and earth to acquire Hellebuyck if the Jets felt uneasy. Locked in until 20131 at $8.5 million per season, he’s still an excellent value as far as top-caliber goalies go.

That said, any move would need to be mutual. Hellebuyck now carries a full no-move clause in his contract. He would have to want a fresh start, as much as the Jets would have to want to go in a different direction.

Next: Report Shuts Down Bedard Rumor Regarding World Championships