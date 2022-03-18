Blues Shopping Jordan Binnington Ahead of Trade Deadline

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, St. Louis Blues’ GM Doug Armstrong has contacted teams “perceived to be active on goaltending market and pitched the 2019 Stanley Cup champion as a potential solution to their problems.” Seravalli adds, “We’re told there has not been much traction if any.”

That the Blues are interested in moving Binnington is intriguing considering they’re in the midst of a push to win another Stanley Cup. The team is second in the Central Division and dumping one of their two goaltenders seems like a huge gamble. If Ville Husso — who the team seems prepared to roll with as the starter — were to struggle, Binnington gone would dramatically lower the Blues’ chances of postseason success.

It’s also a bit surprising that the Blues are so sold on Husso after one strong season that they are willing to move out a player who still holds the record for most wins in a single playoff season by a rookie goaltender.

Seravalli writes:

So the move would be multi-faceted for St. Louis: Armstrong could move on from Binnington’s contract and create salary cap flexibility to add elsewhere on his roster before Monday. And it would open the door for the Blues to re-sign Husso, the hot hand, in the offseason to perhaps a less expensive deal with less term.

The NHL insider writes that the Blues want flexibility over the next few days to make a splash and the easiest way to free up money would be to move Binnington’s salary if another team bites. Servalli adds, “The Blues are expected to be active between now and Monday’s 3 o’clock deadline and they are in a dollars-in, dollars-out, type cap situation.”

