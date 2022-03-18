Flyers Sitting Claude Giroux In Preparation for NHL Trade Deadline Deal

Claude Giroux is not accompanying the Philadelphia Flyers to Ottawa after what could have been his last game (his 1000th Career NHL Game) with the Flyers organization. The veteran forward is staying back while GM Chuck Fletcher puts the finishing touches on a trade, one that will likely see Giroux land either in Colorado with the Avalanche or in Florida, with the Panthers.

Related: Giroux Mentioned as Part of Massive Potential Flyers and Panthers Trade

A special milestone for a special player. 🧡



Congratulations to Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) on reaching 1,000 NHL games played!



NHL Milestones presented by @Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/nkP09B9qfX — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2022

According to multiple sources, a deal is not yet final, but the favorite seems to be the Panthers.

Elliotte Friedman reports that if a deal is not done by Sunday, he won’t play vs the New York Islanders either. Friedman adds, “All eyes on FLA, but COL has not given up. I think it will be Panthers, but, as I write this, Panthers have not made an offer that has PHI saying yes.” Frank Seravalli went as far as to shoot down rumors that Giroux has actually signed off on a trade to Florida. Seravalli says it may well happen, but sources within both organizations say tonight [Thursday] no deal is in place. “No shortage of smoke, though.”

Giroux is the big prize in this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. If the Panthers do land him, they will immediately become one of the favorites to win the 2022 Stanley Cup. The Panthers also added Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens in a deal earlier this week.

Touching Final Game For Philly

Giroux said of his 1000th game and potentially saying goodbye to the fans, “I feel like I’ve had a great relationship with the fans and this city. I get them. They get me. I love them. That’s one of the reasons why tonight was so tough.” The Flyers did Giroux right by holding such an emotional event and hosting a great night. It won’t remove the sting that the long-time Flyer will finish his career elsewhere, but fans were grateful for all he’d given over his 1000 games and they showed their appreciation. The Flyers picked up a win too and that hasn’t happened a whole lot this season.

Next: Blues Shopping Jordan Binnington Ahead of Trade Deadline