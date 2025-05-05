Game 7 Takeaways: Jets Rally for Double OT Classic Win Over Blues

In one of the most unforgettable finishes in recent Stanley Cup Playoffs history, the Winnipeg Jets stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the St. Louis Blues in double overtime of Game 7, securing a second-round date with the Dallas Stars. This instant classic had everything—resilience, drama, and heroics—and will be a game Jets fans won’t soon forget. Adam Lowry was the hero for the Jets as the Blues go home and Winnipeg fans finally get to see their team come through in the postseason.

Jets’ Lowry the OT Hero, Perfetti Clutch

The game appeared to be slipping away until Cole Perfetti tied it 3-3 with just 1.6 seconds left in regulation, matching the second-latest game-tying goal in NHL playoff history. Then, at 96:08, Adam Lowry buried the winner, marking the third-latest Game 7 goal of all time.

Perfetti had a fantastic game for the Jets, as did Kyle Connor. Both remain composed as they teamed up on the game-tying goal. Nikolaj Ehlers had fanned on a point shot, but it was recovered. He then passed it over to Connor, who one-timed a puck that Perfetti tipped.

Neal Pionk also logged an incredible 46:15 of ice time after Josh Morrissey was forced out early due to injury. He became the first player since Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis in 1999 to log 40+ minutes in a Game 7.

Adam Lowry scores the double overtime winner in Game 7 for the Jets

Down But Never Out

The Jets were without top center Mark Scheifele and lost their best defenseman, Morrissey, just minutes into the game. Down 3-1 late in the third and staring elimination in the face, Winnipeg rallied with two goals in the final few minutes—an effort that puts them in elite company. Only four other teams in NHL history have come back from a multi-goal third-period deficit in a Game 7.

One of the storylines of the game was the play of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck heading into the game. He struggled on the road and then early in this game looked out of sorts. There was speculation the Jets might think about pulling him. It was a good decision not to.

Even though Hellebuyck wasn’t good throughout much of the series, he made a couple of big saves when it mattered and outdueled Jordan Binnington in the later stages of the game. In overtime, Hellebuyck was flawless, giving the Jets the stability they needed to survive. His double-OT shutout period might be just what he needs as the Jets head into their series with the Stars.

The Second Round of the NHL Playoffs Is Now Set

The Jets now move on to battle the Stars for the Central Division crown. The second round is shaping up to be a thriller, with Winnipeg vs. Dallas, Edmonton vs. Vegas, Washington vs. Carolina, and Toronto vs. Florida.

This is only the fifth time in three decades that three Canadian teams have made the second round of the NHL playoffs. Edmonton, Toronto, and Winnipeg are all still fighting for the Stanley Cup.

