Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
If Quinn Hughes ultimately ends up with the New Jersey Devils, what does that trade look like, and when does it happen?
Could a Hughes brothers reunion be on the horizon in New Jersey? According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, it’s inevitable that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes joins siblings Jack and Luke on the Devils. Brooks proposed a massive trade package, suggesting Vancouver could land Simon Nemec or Seamus Casey, Anton Silayev or Arseni Gritsyuk, a first-round pick, and forward Dawson Mercer in return.
Brooks believes it’s in both teams’ best interest to explore a deal sooner rather than later. Hughes has two years remaining on his contract and Canucks president Jim Rutherford acknowledged Quinn’s desire to play with his siblings one day. It’s not clear if Hughes has outwardly expressed interest in reuniting with his brothers or if the Canucks are making the assumption that’s going to be a pain point in negotiations.
Jeff Marek also weighed in on the idea of Hughes going to New Jersey. He explained:
“Again, this is sort of under the umbrella of, make sure that you don’t pay too much. You’re probably looking at you know Dougie Hamilton plus Simon Nemec is if you’re New Jersey that’s what you’re that that’s what you’re trying to pay for someone like Quinn Hughes. Meanwhile, if you’re the Vancouver Canucks, you’re saying to the New Jersey Devils, like this guy is and a perennial candidate for the Norris. If you want Quinn Hughes two years early, the conversation starts with either Nico Hischier or Jesper Bratt plus. And then we start talking about prospects and we start talking about picks.”
No Pressure for Canucks to Do This Right Away
Marek suggested that the one thing the Canucks have going for them is a little time. Knowing that there are at least two years to make this trade, the “standoff is right now there’s no real pressure point we have to get this done right now,” he noted. The Canucks will make sure the Devils know that if these two teams get to talking about a trade.
SportsNet insider Elliotte Friedman said on Friday’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that the Devils might already be looking into the idea. GM Tom Fitzgerald hinted he wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t call and have a conversation. “You call and say, ‘Hey guys, what’s going on here. I know what I’ve read. Is there a conversation here?’ It’s malpractice if you don’t make that phone call. I have no doubt Tom Fitzgerald will.”
Next: Oilers Fans Nervous as Stuart Skinner Rumors Swirl vs Vegas
