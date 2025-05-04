NHL News
Crosby In, MacKinnon Set to Join Canada at World Championships
Sidney Crosby will officially join Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Nathan MacKinnon may also be added to the roster.
Hockey Canada made a significant announcement ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, officially adding Sidney Crosby to Team Canada for the tournament in Prague and Ostrava. This marks the Pittsburgh Penguins captain’s first appearance at the event since 2015.
ROSTER UPDATE | Sidney Crosby has been added to ??’s National Men’s Team for #MensWorlds.— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 4, 2025
MISE À JOUR | Sidney Crosby s’ajoute à l’équipe nationale masculine du ?? pour le #MondialMasculin. pic.twitter.com/U4oIXRXNe4
The announcement was made Sunday on social media, with Hockey Canada writing, “ROSTER UPDATE | Sidney Crosby has been added to ??’s National Men’s Team for #MensWorlds.”
Crosby, a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2010, 2014), brings incredible leadership and international experience to a Canadian team looking to rebound from past World Championship upsets.
Adding to the excitement, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that there’s a “decent chance” fellow Canadian superstar Nathan MacKinnon will also join the national team, potentially reuniting the two close friends on the same roster. The Cole Harbour boys are back together.
The 37-year-old Crosby remains one of the game’s most respected figures, and at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, he showed just how much he had left in the tank. He will undoubtedly boost Team Canada’s chances in a tournament.
With Crosby onboard and MacKinnon potentially in the mix, Canada instantly becomes a must-watch team at the 2025 Worlds. It also becomes a little harder for players to say no if invited. Connor Bedard turned down an invite last week, choosing to focus on his offseason training.
The tournament begins May 9.
