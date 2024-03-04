Mild Frenzy Over Contract Status of Patrick Kane with Red Wings

Contract negotiations often induce anxiety among fans, especially when it involves a marquee player like Patrick Kane. Therefore, it’s somewhat understandable that as the trade deadline nears, current concern that Kane might not secure an extension with the Detroit Red Wings exists. However, before the panic button is pressed, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggests there’s a strategic reasoning behind this apparent delay.

Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column:

The Red Wings locked-up Michael Rasmussen, have discussed doing so with David Perron and are believed to be working on the same with Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider — the younger cornerstones. So, Steve Yzerman is taking care of family business, as Michael Corleone would say. Patrick Kane might not have an extension before the deadline, but that’s not a reason to freak out.

Kane, a seasoned and accomplished player, holds significant value for any team lucky enough to have him in their ranks. As such, he would be an interesting player to watch over the next few days if word leaked that Detroit was open to trading him. Honestly, he could fetch the Red Wings a tidy profit and that might have been the initial plan. When Kane was signed to a one-year deal, the agreement was that he could have a conversation with the Red Wings about moving if the team was out of the playoff mix. But, he’s been one of their better players since his arrival, and the Red Wings hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. There’s no good reason to trade him. That is, unless he doesn’t want to stay.

The hesitation in finalizing his extension with the Red Wings doesn’t necessarily signal a breakdown in negotiations or an impending departure. Instead, it reflects a meticulous and calculated approach to securing a deal that aligns with both parties’ long-term interests.

Red Wings Are Taking Care of Other Business Before Patrick Kane

The Red Wings, known for their commitment to rebuilding and reshaping the team, are likely engaging in a thorough evaluation of the deadline market. Specifically, Yzmerman is looking to add. He’s not keen on taking on players with term, so questions about what the right fit is will be answered over the next few days. This is not to say that Kane is being ignored.

With his stellar track record and undeniable skill set, the veteran winger deserves a contract that not only acknowledges his worth but also fits seamlessly into the Red Wings’ evolving vision.

The absence of an immediate contract extension does not translate to an imminent departure or a breakdown in the player-team relationship. So, as the trade deadline approaches, the collective fandom should resist the urge to succumb to panic. Both Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings will work toward a deal that secures he sticks with the team next season. That deal might not come before Friday, however.

