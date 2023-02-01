Flames’ GM Confirms Search For Scoring Ahead of Trade Deadline

He doesn’t care whether the solution comes from the team making a trade or the organization finding someone internally that can step up and contribute, but Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving has confirmed the organization is absolutely looking to add a scorer before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline comes and goes. The Flames are hoping to bolster their offense with some scoring punch and Treliving says he’s not been shy about letting his team and the rest of the league know.

“I’ve made it clear, yeah, we’re looking for a forward,” Treliving told The Athletic’s Julian McKenzie. He added, “I’ve also said whether that (player comes) internally or externally. You continue to look at the people within your organization. Is there somebody that can come in?.”

Having tried Jacob Pelletier and Walker Duher, the Flames are still looking. Treliving explained that he knows what he’s keeping his eye out of and what he doesn’t want to do when it comes to making a deal. He noted, “You’re looking for a good player. It might be somebody who can fit in financially, somebody you feel comfortable (with) from a cost standpoint. I’ve been reluctant on the rental market in the past. Because, I think, depending on price, (you have) to give up assets for a very short-term return.” In other words, the ideal fit is an offensive scorer with term still on his contract.

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period writes: “I’ve heard over the past few days from those close to the situation that, while it isn’t a slam dunk, General Manager Brad Treliving and his staff are leaning towards adding to their roster following the NHL All-Star break.” Suggesting they want depth scoring, he mentioned Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk, St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev, Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi, and Arizona Coyotes’ Nick Ritchie.

It makes sense he would want a permanent fixture in the lineup. When the team lost two 100-point players over the summer in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, the thought was that Jonathan Huberdeau would help replace much of that offense, but he’s having a down year.

The Flames are operating with $7 million in deadline cap space, according to Cap Friendly. That should be plenty to go out and get a proven scorer from a team that is looking to move money out, pick up a pick or a prospect and even retain a little salary. If the Flames do look at a rental, there’s been some chatter about interest in Vladimir Tarasenko, but it’s not clear if he would waive his no-trade clause to join the team.

