Insider Says Flames Are In “Pre-Eruption of Volcano” Stage

After a season in which there is reported friction between the roster and the head coach, NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently reported that it’s not just the players who are fed up and that changes are coming for the Calgary Flames this summer. Seravalli said the tensions between everyone in the organization have boiled over and while he doesn’t know who is going and who is staying, he said, “I can say confidently that changes are coming this summer.”

Servalli says that when it comes to Darryl Sutter, everyone is at a point where friction has worn on everyone. “I think the frustration has built so much from every facet of the organization, from staff members to front office, to whoever it may be that’s around the team on a daily basis including the players, it’s worn on everyone.” Seravalli went on to say that any number of changes were possible. He noted that Brad Treliving could be removed as general manager or that Sutter is no longer the coach. He said it is possible both men are removed from their current positions.

Seravalli says that the team is in the “pre-eruption of volcano” stage right now and hinted that things are going to explode with this organization. Rumors of unrest brought up by Nazem Kadri have even led to questions about whether he’d be on the market in a trade. It’s crazy to think so considering he just signed there as an unrestricted free agent, but that’s how uncertain things are in Calgary where every possible option is on the table.

The club has struggled on the ice, players like Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar have taken major steps backward from their great seasons in Florida just a year earlier and names like Elias Lidhom may look at other options in free agency when his contract is done at the end of next season. It’s not pretty and Seravalli seems to be suggesting things are only going to get worse before they can get better.

