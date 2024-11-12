Flames Will Likely Trade Hot-and-Cold Kuzmenko at NHL Deadline

The Calgary Flames’ situation with Andrei Kuzmenko is quickly becoming a topic of debate as his scoring struggles continue into the 2024-25 season. After being acquired in the Elias Lindholm trade last season, the forward went on a red-hot run—where Kuzmenko tallied 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games. However, his performance has since plummeted. Through 16 games this season, he’s managed just one goal, shooting a dismal 5.3%. This drop-off has made it clear that his hot-and-cold nature is too risky for a long-term investment.

This is nothing new for Kuzmenko. He had a streaky run with the Canucks too.

In his debut NHL season with Vancouver, he had a sensational 39-goal campaign, boasting an unsustainable 27.3% shooting percentage. But, his ability to maintain that efficiency proved impossible. He fell out of favor under head coach Rick Tocchet and wound up being a repeated healthy scratch. Eventually, he was part of the Lindholm deal, almost seen as a throw-in. He exploded on offense when the Flames told him just to play his game, and Calgary considered extending him after his strong showing last season. Of course, he is slumping again and the organization is quickly learning he might not be the kind of player they can or should rely on as the franchise rebuilds.

Andrei Kuzmenko is struggling this season for the Flames and should be shopped at the trade deadline

Head coach Ryan Huska recently benched Kuzmenko in the third period of a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils, citing a lack of energy and engagement. He rebounded in a strong effort against the Edmonton Oilers the next night, but that didn’t last. Understandably, there is growing frustration with Kuzmenko’s inconsistency.

Time for the Flames to Consider NHL Trade Deadline Kuzmenko Deal

With his scoring touch seemingly fading, Calgary should consider moving him at the NHL Trade Deadline while his value still carries potential upside. When he gets hot again, which he will inevitably do — the Flames could test the trade market. See if there’s a team that will jump at the chance to buy when Kuzmenko looks like he’s on a heater and grab a couple of assets to move forward with.

Rupert McDonald of The Hockey Writers notes:

Though the Flames have gotten off to a good start this season, they are still years away from being a true Stanley Cup contender. They are on the right path, however, adding plenty of prospects and draft picks since Craig Conroy has taken over as GM. It’s important not to rush their plan, and extending Kuzmenko would make it seem as though that’s what they’re doing.

Trading Kuzmenko could net the Flames assets to accelerate their rebuild. And, now that an Anthony Mantha trade is off the table due to an injury, the Flames have one less asset to dangle at the deadline, which means one less opportunity to add picks or prospects.

Next: Maple Recall Forward and 3 Things to Watch in Senators Showdown