Oilers and Desharnais Put Contract Extension Talks on Hold

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, contract negotiations for Vincent Desharnais with the Edmonton Oilers have been temporarily suspended as the playoffs approach. While talks had been underway, both parties have agreed to pause discussions until after the postseason concludes. Desharnais, a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), has emerged as a key player for the Oilers this season, solidifying his role within the lineup. He’ll be in line for a raise over his $762K salary. How much more remains a question.

Sounds like talks on a Desharnais extension are on hold for now. Two sides had been discussing a deal but with playoffs coming, they'll pause and resume after the team is finished. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 12, 2024

The fact the two sides have stopped contract talks doesn’t mean there’s trouble brewing. This could just be about focusing on the playoffs and Desharnais’ contributions in the playoffs. Both sides may feel it best to see how he plays and revisit talks when the postseason is over. That said, it opens up the possibility that Desharnais may explore the market.

With Desharnais potentially heading to free agency, there’s anticipated interest from other teams, likely driving up his value. The Oilers face a strategic dilemma: should they commit to Desharnais long-term, aiming to secure him at a favorable rate, or opt for a shorter-term deal to assess his continued development?

Will Dominos Fall for Oilers Based on Desharnais’ Next Deal?

While Desharnais is unlikely to command a significant salary, the Oilers must consider their future salary cap implications, particularly with impending contracts for players like Evan Bouchard looming. This could necessitate adjustments to their defensive lineup, possibly parting ways with players like Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak, and potentially exploring trade options for Darnell Nurse to manage cap space effectively.

Vincent Desharnais Oilers

With a new general manager likely coming in next season, who the Oilers prioritize will be interesting to see. Even as the salary cap rises, the Oilers must navigate extensions carefully and getting the right deal for players like Desharnais can go a long way.

