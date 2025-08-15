Calgary Flames
Dustin Wolf and Calgary Flames in Early Talks on Extension
With his contract set to expire next summer, Calgary’s young netminder says both sides want to get an extension done.
Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf recently spoke with the media and confirmed that both his camp and the Flames organization appear eager to extend his contract. With his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, the 24-year-old pending RFA netminder confirmed that extension talks are underway.
Nothing is finalized, but Wolf said of his extension negotiations:
“They’re working, that’s about all I can really tell you. There’s talks, but nothing really confirmed yet. I’d love to stay here and I think they want me to stay here, as well. So as soon as something comes to fruition where both of us like where we’re at, I’m sure it won’t be long after that point where pen will be to paper.”
Wolf has quickly become a fan favorite in Calgary, and he’s on a pathway to becoming the team’s long-term starter. That pathway got a little easier, but also more pressure was added when the Flames moved on from Dan Vladar. Now, playing alongside Devin Cooley, the door is wide open for Wolf to take on a larger role. The Flames are betting on Wolf, and with that will likely come a calculated gamble on his next contract.
Wolf has spent the offseason in Calgary, getting involved in the community, getting more familiar with the city and its events, and training ahead of camp. That he hasn’t traveled or taken off is a positive sign that this is a player who intends to make Calgary his home.
While no timeline has been set for a deal, Wolf made it clear that wants to remain in Calgary — and the team appears to want the same.
