Calgary Flames
Kadri’s Olympic Dreams Could Hinge on a Trade Out of Calgary
Despite a career year, Nazem Kadri was left off Team Canada’s Olympic orientation roster, and a trade could give him the chance he’s chasing.
Nazem Kadri made it clear this week that he wasn’t thrilled with Team Canada’s decision not to include him on a long list of several names invited to Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp. The 34-year-old Calgary Flames centre is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, tallying 35 goals and 67 points in 82 games, yet the call to try out for the team didn’t come.
He was, frankly, quite surprised.
“I feel like I deserve a chance,” Kadri told The Athletic on Thursday. “I think, over the last few seasons, I’ve certainly proven that with my statistics and the winning pedigree. I think it speaks for itself.”
Unfortunately, he’s not done a lot of winning in Calgary since he joined the team in free agency.
Does Not Playing for a Contender Hurt His Olympic Chances?
On the surface, the idea that Kadri was excluded because he plays for the Flames sounds biased. After all, MacKenzie Weegar was invited and he plays for the Flames too.
That said, there are a lot more forwards to choose from than defensemen, and with the Flames not currently a serious Stanley Cup contender, it’s fair to argue that not playing in post-season games limits how much those making this list got to see him in recent meaningful games.
Being on a high-profile, contending team could give Kadri the kind of stage that makes his selection nearly undeniable. Despite having won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, timing and circumstance may be working against him.
If this matters, one has to wonder if Kadri’s Olympic hopes could be tied to a trade. A move to a contender — a team with a stronger playoff profile — would not only place him on a winning roster but also put him in the spotlight in front of national team selectors. His name has been in the rumor mill for most of the summer, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens both reportedly interested. At the very least, reports are he’d be willing to move to either club if presented the opportunity.
And, if it means realizing his long-held Olympic dream, one has to wonder how long the Flames can continue losing before he starts to wonder if a trade would be best.
Ultimately, Kadri knows the path will be challenging. “Honestly, man, it would be an absolute dream come true to somehow crack that team,” he said. “I’ve been a long shot before. I’m looking forward to giving myself an opportunity. But I understand I’m going to have to play well.” He played well last season, so maybe that’s not enough. Playing well on a team that the selection committee is closely watching because they’re in the mix might up his chances to get on their radar.
Next: Bold Trade Idea Sends Skinner Out Before Big Extension
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 hours ago
Mega Deal Floated Between Leafs and Red Wings for Marner Replacement
A pitched blockbuster trade sends Alex DeBrincat to Toronto as a Marner replacement —...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Ex-Leaf Jani Hakanpaa Eyes Comeback, Attracting NHL Interest
Fully cleared after a tough season in Toronto, Hakanpaa is looking to add physicality...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 7 hours ago
Red Wings Pushed Hard for Ekblad With Huge UFA Offer
The Detroit Red Wings were willing to offer big money for Aaron Ekblad this...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Is a 19-Year NHL Veteran Headed to Oilers on a PTO?
A recently bought-out veteran blueliner isn’t ready to retire—and the Oilers could be a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 8 hours ago
Expect Big Bruins Names to Come Up in Trade Rumors
If things go south for the Bruins early in the season, the team could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Goaltending Could Spark the NHL’s Biggest Mid-Season Move
With Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard set to share the crease again, the Oilers...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
The Fine Line Canadiens Face in Hutson’s Contract Talks
The Canadiens must carefully balance leverage and long-term reward as they negotiate a contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
PTO Rumors Swirl Around Several NHL Names for the Oilers
Rumors are swirling that NHL players could be ready to sign professional tryouts (PTOs)...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider: McDavid Extension Could Happen Sooner Than You Think
Despite Connor McDavid not yet signing a contract extension, there’s no need for Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Why Oilers Trading O’Reilly for Isaac Howard Finally Makes Sense
Amid a disappointing year for Edmonton’s top prospects, the Oilers traded Sam O’Reilly to...