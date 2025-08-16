Kadri’s Olympic Dreams Could Hinge on a Trade Out of Calgary

Nazem Kadri made it clear this week that he wasn’t thrilled with Team Canada’s decision not to include him on a long list of several names invited to Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp. The 34-year-old Calgary Flames centre is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, tallying 35 goals and 67 points in 82 games, yet the call to try out for the team didn’t come.

He was, frankly, quite surprised.

“I feel like I deserve a chance,” Kadri told The Athletic on Thursday. “I think, over the last few seasons, I’ve certainly proven that with my statistics and the winning pedigree. I think it speaks for itself.”

Unfortunately, he’s not done a lot of winning in Calgary since he joined the team in free agency.

Does Not Playing for a Contender Hurt His Olympic Chances?

On the surface, the idea that Kadri was excluded because he plays for the Flames sounds biased. After all, MacKenzie Weegar was invited and he plays for the Flames too.

That said, there are a lot more forwards to choose from than defensemen, and with the Flames not currently a serious Stanley Cup contender, it’s fair to argue that not playing in post-season games limits how much those making this list got to see him in recent meaningful games.

Being on a high-profile, contending team could give Kadri the kind of stage that makes his selection nearly undeniable. Despite having won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, timing and circumstance may be working against him.

Nazem Kadri comments on the Flames playoff hopes: NHL Trade Talk

If this matters, one has to wonder if Kadri’s Olympic hopes could be tied to a trade. A move to a contender — a team with a stronger playoff profile — would not only place him on a winning roster but also put him in the spotlight in front of national team selectors. His name has been in the rumor mill for most of the summer, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens both reportedly interested. At the very least, reports are he’d be willing to move to either club if presented the opportunity.

And, if it means realizing his long-held Olympic dream, one has to wonder how long the Flames can continue losing before he starts to wonder if a trade would be best.

Ultimately, Kadri knows the path will be challenging. “Honestly, man, it would be an absolute dream come true to somehow crack that team,” he said. “I’ve been a long shot before. I’m looking forward to giving myself an opportunity. But I understand I’m going to have to play well.” He played well last season, so maybe that’s not enough. Playing well on a team that the selection committee is closely watching because they’re in the mix might up his chances to get on their radar.

