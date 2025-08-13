Canadiens Should Run From This Nazem Kadri Trade Proposal

Trade proposals are a fun way to pass the summer lull in NHL news. But, not all trade pitches are great ideas. A recent hypothetical linking the Calgary Flames and Nazem Kadri to the Montreal Canadiens does not quite pass the smell test.

The pitch was presented by Kuljit Parmar of the FanSided blog “A Winning Habit,”. In it, he suggests the Canadiens send Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook, and a draft pick to Calgary for Kadri, removing a high-ceiling winger for a second-line center fix. The trade pitch is not just bold — it’s a massive overpayment.

Why This Trade Makes Little Sense for the Canadiens

As productive as Kadri was last season, he’s also 13 years older than the key piece going back to the Flames in Slafkovsky. At just 21, Slafkovsky has untapped NHL potential, whereas it won’t be long before Kadri shows the natural decline that comes with age. Yes, Kadri posted 75 points in 2023-24 and 67 in 2024-25, but it won’t be long before he shows signs of an inevitable downswing. History tells us that forwards in their mid-30s rarely maintain elite production for long, and with four years left at a $7 million cap hit, Kadri is a risky investment.

Slafkovsky, on the other hand, is entering the stage of his career where true breakout seasons happen. He’s coming off back-to-back 50-plus point campaigns and has barely scratched the surface of his potential. His combination of size, skill, and growing confidence under Martin St. Louis gives the Canadiens something hard to come by — a cost-controlled, high-upside top-six winger for years to come.

Trading him now for a player on the back nine of his career would be selling low on a future star while buying high on a veteran whose best days may already be behind him. Even if Kadri brought short-term grit and playoff experience, Montreal is not yet in a “win-now” window. Sacrificing a foundational piece for a two- or three-year push is short-sighted team building.

The Money Is Also a Massive Consideration in This Trade

Even more head-scratching is the financial side of this proposal. The Canadiens would be sending out $10.5 million in the deal, and including a draft pick. If the idea is to dump Newhook onto the Flames, that seems odd considering he offers decent production. If the idea is to sweeten the deal with Newhook and the pick, it’s wild to imagine the Flames wouldn’t see Slafkovsky as payment enough.

Kadri’s leadership and tenacity are valuable, but they’re not worth mortgaging the future for. The Canadiens should be focused on developing their young core, not dismantling it. Trading Slafkovsky now would be the kind of move that haunts a franchise for a decade.

Simply put, this isn’t just a bad trade idea. It’s one that could derail Montreal’s long-term vision entirely.

