Analyst Argues Matthews Will “Fall In Line” Among NHL Goal Leaders

Auston Matthews is still widely regarded as the NHL’s best pure goal scorer — but Bryan Hayes and Dave Feschuk of TSN OverDrive believe the days of expecting 60-plus goals from him every season may be coming to an end.

With Mitch Marner’s absence set to impact the Toronto Maple Leafs’ offense this year, analysts believe Matthews could see a natural dip in production. The chemistry between the two has been undeniable, with Marner assisting on roughly half of Matthews’ career goals and more than 60 percent of his playoff tallies. Without that consistent setup partner, there will likely be an adjustment period.

Hayes notes that even if Matthews enters the season fully healthy — something some observers are cautious about — history suggests it’s rare for elite scorers to sustain peak production into their late 20s and early 30s. Most prolific goal scorers in NHL history, from Mario Lemieux to Steven Stamkos, have their highest-output seasons in the first seven or eight years of their careers before naturally trending downward.

Auston Matthews reaggravates injury Maple Leafs

That doesn’t mean Matthews’ elite status is in jeopardy. On the contrary, he can still be recognized as the league’s most dangerous finisher without needing to win the Rocket Richard Trophy every year. A realistic projection may be in the 40s, and Hayes wonders if Matthews will start having seasons where he scores less than 40.

Sixty-goal seasons, however, are a rarity in modern hockey. Matthews has done it twice — a feat matched by few in the league’s history — but expecting a third without Marner at his side might be unreasonable. Stamkos did it once, Connor McDavid reached the milestone, and the list of other players who’ve done it in the last three decades is remarkably short.

For Matthews, “falling in line” with this reality doesn’t mean settling for mediocrity. It means evolving, adjusting his game, and continuing to be the NHL’s premier scoring threat — even if the totals are slightly lower than he’s traditionally used to.

