“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting

A trade that seemed nearly finalized late Thursday night may be facing a setback Friday morning. Reports indicated the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes were close to a deal for Mikko Rantanen, though details remained undisclosed.

The final condition of that deal was that Rantanen sign a contract extension in Dallas. That tidbit was surprising, given that the Hurricanes could not convince Rantanen to sign. But, reports were that Dallas and Florida were the two teams Rantanen might be comfortable extending with. The Stars wanted to be sure.

With that said, if an extension is not reached prior to Friday’s trade deadline, the deal is off, reports Daily Faceoff. Chris Johnston notes, “It sounds like other avenues are now being explored on the Rantanen front.”

Is the Extension with Rantanen and the Stars Falling Apart?

Darren Dreger notes, “There is no deal between Dallas and Carolina for Mikko Rantanen. It appears Carolina may have to go back to the drawing board. Doesn’t mean a deal/extension with Dallas can’t materialize, but it’s not there as of now.”

Stars Rantanen trade extension talks

Pierre LeBrun explained, “No extension yet in place between Rantanen and the Stars, sources also say. More talks expected today.” While the Hurricanes gave permission to Dallas to speak with Rantanen’s camp about an extension, he notes, “… still no extension at this point.”

What if the Rantanen Deal Doesn’t Get Done?

If the deal doesn’t get done, Rantanen will stay with the Hurricanes but go back on the trade block. That may create a wave of action for the player as a rental and the offers in a trade will likely drop.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and other teams could make quick offers to see if they can land a deal in the final hours. How many of these teams can’t circle back to trade talks will be interesting if they make other moves and spend their cap space on other players.

