Carolina Hurricanes
“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
The trade that everyone thought was happening Thursday night to bring Rantanen to the Dallas Stars might be falling apart. Why?
A trade that seemed nearly finalized late Thursday night may be facing a setback Friday morning. Reports indicated the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes were close to a deal for Mikko Rantanen, though details remained undisclosed.
The final condition of that deal was that Rantanen sign a contract extension in Dallas. That tidbit was surprising, given that the Hurricanes could not convince Rantanen to sign. But, reports were that Dallas and Florida were the two teams Rantanen might be comfortable extending with. The Stars wanted to be sure.
With that said, if an extension is not reached prior to Friday’s trade deadline, the deal is off, reports Daily Faceoff. Chris Johnston notes, “It sounds like other avenues are now being explored on the Rantanen front.”
Is the Extension with Rantanen and the Stars Falling Apart?
Darren Dreger notes, “There is no deal between Dallas and Carolina for Mikko Rantanen. It appears Carolina may have to go back to the drawing board. Doesn’t mean a deal/extension with Dallas can’t materialize, but it’s not there as of now.”
Pierre LeBrun explained, “No extension yet in place between Rantanen and the Stars, sources also say. More talks expected today.” While the Hurricanes gave permission to Dallas to speak with Rantanen’s camp about an extension, he notes, “… still no extension at this point.”
What if the Rantanen Deal Doesn’t Get Done?
If the deal doesn’t get done, Rantanen will stay with the Hurricanes but go back on the trade block. That may create a wave of action for the player as a rental and the offers in a trade will likely drop.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and other teams could make quick offers to see if they can land a deal in the final hours. How many of these teams can’t circle back to trade talks will be interesting if they make other moves and spend their cap space on other players.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 55 seconds ago
“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
The trade that everyone thought was happening Thursday night to bring Rantanen to the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 9 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 6: Rantanen to Stars, Nelson to Avs, Walman to...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 10 hours ago
Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche
It is being reported that Brock Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche....
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
Bruins Trade Brazeau to Wild in Deal for Khusnutdinov, Lauko
The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild made a trade as Justin Brazeau is headed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Interesting Details Surface in Walman Trade to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks, but there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says the Edmonton Oilers are working on a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 16 hours ago
Bruins “Open” to Marchand Trade, Avs in … as Well as on Crosby?
The Bruins aren't ruling out a Brad Marchand trade and one insider linked the...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Maple Leafs Place Ryan Reaves on Waivers Amid Trade Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Ryan Reaves on waivers ahead of the NHL...
-
New York Rangers/ 20 hours ago
Reilly Smith Traded Back to Golden Knights in Deadline Deal
Reilly Smith is heading back to the Vegas Golden Knights after a trade with...
-
Florida Panthers/ 20 hours ago
Panthers Acquire Nico Sturm from Sharks in Deadline Deal
The Florida Panthers acquired Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for...