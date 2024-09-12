Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane Dealing with Injuries at Oilers Camp

Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane are both going to miss the start of training camp for the Edmonton Oilers. Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reported on Wednesday, that both are expected to “start training camp on the shelf due to injury.” He adds, “Nurse has been on the ice for informal skates & continues to heal up a lingering injury from the playoffs. The projection is he will be good to go later in camp.”
The Kane injury situation is not a surprise. However, to learn that Nurse might miss some time is a bit surprising. It’s expected he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season, but if he’s still dealing with something from the playoffs, it poses the question of how serious the issue was and if it will be something that lingers as the 2024-25 campaign gets underway.
It is good news that Nurse is on the ice with the team and looks like he’ll be able to play later in camp. He shouldn’t miss any significant time, even if the Oilers roll him out slowly to begin the season.
As for Kane, there has been talk for much of the summer that the Oilers were considering putting him on LTIR. His situation weighed into the team’s decision not to match offer sheets for Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, as the club knew they needed to have cap flexibility. In the event Kane starts the season on LTIR, the Oilers still need the room to bring him and his over $5 million cap hit back.
The Action Heats Up For Oilers In the Coming Days
Oilers Rookie Camp began on Wednesday, specifically fitness testing and physicals. Thursday will be their first on-ice practice before participating in the Young Stars Classic.
As for preseason, the team’s first game is September 22, 2024, versus the Winnipeg Jets. It’s not clear if the Oilers will try to get Nurse in for any preseason games.
Next: Robert Thomas Trolls McDavid, Oilers After Blues’ Bold Offer Sheets
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
What a Full Season Under Paul Coffey Means for Oilers New Defense
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirms Paul Coffey's return behind the bench, lets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane Dealing with Injuries at Oilers Camp
Both Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane are out for the start of Edmonton Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Former Oiler Kailer Yamamoto Signs a PTO With Utah Hockey Club
Former Edmonton Oilers forward and first-round pick, Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Expect Ty Emberson to Play Key Role in 2024-25
The Edmonton Oilers are expecting and excited about defenseman Ty Emberson emerging as a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 5 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 5 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...