3 Keys to Maple Leafs Beating Panthers in Round Two

We’re in for an exciting series between the second-round-bound Toronto Maple Leafs and the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. After a light first-round matchup against the Ottawa Senators, the Leafs are asking themselves if they’re finally ready to take the next step and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2002.

The Maple Leafs (52-26-4) and the Panthers (47-31-4) both underwent major roster changes at the trade deadline, making this battle even more intriguing. Let’s dive into some key questions surrounding the Maple Leafs’ roster as they gear up for a make-or-break playoff run.

Can Stolarz Stay Up to Pace with Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz had another impressive season, this time with Toronto. He finished the regular season with a 33-21-8 record and a .926 SV% and 2.14 GAA. With the first round in the books, we saw a different form from Stolarz. With a .901 SV%, he’s seen a slight falloff in his puck-saving abilities. Even though he does have a 2.21 GAA, this can be tied to the Leafs defense more than his individual play since the team is already stacked defensively.

When compared to the Panthers’ elite goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, Stolarz had a better stat line. He concluded his year with a .906 SV% and 2.44 GAA with five shutouts. In the postseason, we’ve seen a relatively comparable performance to Stolarz, a .901 SV% and 2.21 GAA. The Russian netminder is known for his elite performance in the playoffs, as shown by his runs in previous years. He put up a .906 SV% and 2.32 GAA last year and a 0.915 SV% and 2.78 GAA the previous year.

Anthony Stolarz Maple Leafs goalie

Both goalies have an .800 SV% on high-danger plays. Stolarz takes the edge on mid-range chances with a .913 SV% compared to Bob’s .800 SV%. Stolarz also has one more game than Bob when it comes to performances with above a .900 SV%. In the regular season, Bobrovsky had a better time saving pucks from behind the faceoff dot. If Stolarz wants to compete with his opponent, he has to focus on stopping pucks from the blueline and between the faceoff circles.

Defense Needs to Prioritize the Crease and Right Side Coverage

The Panthers had an easy time getting pucks through the injured Lightning defense. If they can take advantage of Toronto’s defense, it will be game over. 12 of their 19 goals have been scored around the crease. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart likes to set up scoring chances near the crease. 25% of his shot attempts have been from in front of or just behind the goalie. If Toronto can get their big guys like Brandon Carlo and Morgan Reilly in front of Stolarz when Florida sets up, it’ll be hard to get a puck through.

That doesn’t mean the Leafs should put all their attention on being in front of the goalie though. The Panthers’ key to success in their run so far has been defensive scoring. Guys like Nate Schmidt, Aaron Ekblad, and Seth Jones have all stepped up their games as of late. Florida has four goals from the right blueline side. Even though Stolarz gloves on his left, putting guys in that general area would be beneficial in the long run.

Keep Up with the Widespread Offense

One of the Maple Leafs’ biggest strengths this season has been the unpredictability of their offense. While the Panthers are known for their top-heavy scoring, Toronto generates chances from all areas of the offensive zone. They have a consistent shooting percentage, especially from the right faceoff circle. The Panthers could be outmatched if they can remain strong on both sides of the net. Matthew Knies is tied for the league’s lead in high-danger scoring chances. They need to focus a lot of their offense around guys like Knies to fuel their scoring.

The Leafs also need to utilize the blue line more effectively to exploit Bobrovsky, who hasn’t faced much long-range pressure so far this postseason. Using Reilly as a quarterback and a goal-scorer on the power play can make the most out of this opportunity. This rematch promises to be an exciting battle, and there’s a strong chance that whichever team comes out on top here will be headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

