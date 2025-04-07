Could Calvin Pickard Start Game 1 for Oilers?: Skinner a Maybe

As the playoffs approach, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves facing a pressing question in goal: will it be Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard between the pipes for Game 1? On paper, Skinner is the guy. He took the team to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. In reality, questions about his health have left a serious question mark beside his name.

With Skinner still sidelined after taking a hit from Mikko Rantanen nearly two weeks ago, Pickard has stepped in and performed admirably. In five games since assuming the starter’s role, Pickard has posted a 3–2 record with a solid .904 save percentage—steady numbers that are beginning to spark real conversation about turning to him for the playoffs.

Analysts from Oilers Nation answered questions in a mailbag segment on Pickard. Tyler Yaremchuk and Liam Horrobin both argued that they are beginning to see the gap narrowing. “Every game he finishes with a save percentage above .900 is just strengthening his case,” Yaremchuk said, noting that if Skinner returns and looks off, Pickard could very well get the nod.

Skinner’s Health Seems to be a Concern

Jason Gregor emphasized that Skinner’s health remains the biggest variable, noting the starter has only participated in light practices. Without a few games under his belt before the postseason, it’s hard to envision him getting the call if Pickard continues to play well. Obviously, if the Oilers go on a losing streak and Pickard gets lit up, things will change.

Baggedmilk noted, “I think Pickard will get Game 1 unless Skinner can get a few games in before the end of the season. He argued that concussions are tricky to gauge and often recover from.

If there are any worries about Skinner, the Oilers should seriously consider Pickard to start the first round. He’s been solid, and Edmonton knows that Skinner hasn’t been up to par, even when he’s been healthy this year. Go with the goalie you know instead of the one you don’t. The latter might be true for both Skinner and Pickard, but Pickard might be less of a concern right now.

