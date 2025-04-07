Oilers Shorthanded vs Ducks as Frederic Re-Aggravates Injury

The Edmonton Oilers will be forced to dress just 17 skaters — 11 forwards and six defensemen — for tonight’s game against the Anaheim Ducks following an injury setback to forward Trent Frederic. Frederic returned to the lineup versus the Los Angeles Kings, but played just over seven minutes, clearly hampered by an issue that popped up during his first shift.

Frederic did not participate in the team’s morning skate after re-aggravating a previous ankle injury early in Saturday’s game. According to head coach Kris Knoblauch, Frederic’s injury “flared up” on his first shift and “an immediate return is not going to happen.” While the 26-year-old is expected to be ready for the playoffs, he will not be available tonight.

The good news is that the injury, according to Oilers GM Stan Bowman, “does not appear to be serious.” That said, a timeline for Frederic’s return isn’t clear. The Oilers, already up against the salary cap with a projected cap hit of $89,080,961 and no space remaining, don’t have the flexibility to recall a player under standard conditions. NHL rules require a team to play one game short before becoming eligible for an emergency roster exception — a clause the Oilers now qualify for after tonight.

Oilers Don’t Want to Rush McDavid or Draisaitl Back

With Leon Draisaitl also sitting out tonight’s game for precautionary reasons, the team has opted against shifting either him or Connor McDavid into the lineup under short notice. Instead, Edmonton will go with a lean forward group against the Ducks. The timing is not ideal, considering a win for the Oilers clinches a playoff spot.

In a potential solution to the roster crunch, Jason Gregor reports that the Oilers might reportedly consider placing defenseman John Klingberg on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). Klingberg has been dealing with an infection, and if placed on LTIR retroactive to March 28, he would miss the final six games of the regular season. However, a report by Puck Pedia suggests that’s not an option for the Oilers, who can’t place anyone on LTIR given the 10 games or 24 days rule that is required.

Regardless, tonight’s game marks a critical test of the Oilers’ resilience as they fight for playoff positioning with a shorthanded lineup.

Making things even more interesting, goaltender Olivier Rodrigue will make his first NHL start in Anaheim.

