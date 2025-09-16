Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart Out in Philly, Tells Flyers He Wants a “Fresh Start”
Carter Hart seeks a fresh start as discussions with the Flyers over, signaling a pivotal moment for the goaltender.
Philadelphia Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere said that Carter Hart‘s agent has reached out to the Flyers and told them that the goaltender wants a fresh start. It appears any door that was open regarding a return to Philly is now shut.
Hart’s last NHL game was a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche back on January 20th, 2024. There was talk over the past two weeks that he might be set for a reunion with the Flyers and that the organization was interested when it was learned Hart was eligible to sign a contract with an NHL team as early as October 15th. This news means he won’t be re-joining the Flyers this season.
Briere said, “The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out and kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt, Carter felt, that it was better for them to look for a fresh start. That’s where it’s at and it’s the only comment I’m going to make on that.”
It was also reported by Chris Johnston of The Athletic that Hart has ruled out all Canadian teams.
Where Will Carter Hart Wind Up?
Hart going in a new direction makes sense for two reasons. First, he could opt for a team with a stronger chance of playoff success. Second, the drama surrounding the trial would be a major distraction in Philly, where passionate fans can be both a blessing and a curse.
As for where he’ll wind up, Johnston also reported on Tuesday that the Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, and Vegas Golden Knights have been a few of the teams already linked to Hart. There are others, reports the NHL insider.
