Columbus Blue Jackets
Flyers Trade Fedotov to Blue Jackets, Future of Carter Hart in Philly?
The Philadelphia Flyers trade Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a draft pick, potentially opening space for Carter Hart.
The Philadelphia Flyers have dealt goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The move involves no salary retention, making it a straightforward cap transaction for Philadelphia.
🚨 Trade Alert 🚨— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 14, 2025
We've acquired 6'7" G Ivan Fedotov from the Flyers in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick! pic.twitter.com/CGWIGgtWjQ
Fedotov, 27, carries a $3.275 million cap hit, but the financial risk for Columbus is minimal—he is owed just $775,000 in actual salary this season. For the Blue Jackets, who have been searching for depth in net, the trade represents a low-cost gamble on a goalie with size and international experience.
The decision also provides clarity for the Flyers’ goaltending depth chart. With Fedotov moving on, it signals confidence that prospect Alexei Kolosov is ready to take on AHL duty this year. That would leave Samuel Ersson and newly acquired Dan Vladar as Philadelphia’s NHL tandem, while Carson Bjarnason and Kolosov form the AHL pairing.
Are the Flyers Going After Carter Hart?
Beyond roster mechanics, the deal reignites speculation about Carter Hart’s future. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Flyers were among the clubs interested in Hart. However, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports, the former Flyers starter is currently seeking a fresh start. Johnston reported that Hart’s priorities include securing a situation where he can play meaningful minutes for a team with a chance to contend. Johnston added that this “effectively rules out a return to Philadelphia.”
For Columbus, Fedotov provides insurance behind Elvis Merzlikins, and at a modest cost, the move comes with little downside. For Philadelphia, however, the trade may be another signal of a transition phase—and a further sign that the Carter Hart era is all but over.
Next: Insider: Carter Hart Ruling Out Oilers, Flyers and 6 Other Teams
