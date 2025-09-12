Edmonton Oilers
Insider: Carter Hart Ruling Out Oilers, Flyers and 6 Other Teams
As Carter Hart eyes his NHL return, discover which teams are in play and which teams are already out, including the Flyers and Oilers.
Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports that Carter Hart is likely going to have a deal in place with an NHL team by October 1. He won’t be able to sign it until October 15, but teams can talk to the goaltender as he eyes a return to the NHL.
Among the teams that won’t be in the mix are the Philadelphia Flyers, says Johnston.
The NHL insider writes, “His top priorities are finding a job with a clear chance to get a meaningful number of starts and playing for a team that can win.” Johnston adds, “Hart is looking for a fresh start, which effectively rules out a return to Philadelphia.”
All other Canadian cities are also reportedly not in the running. Johnston notes, “He’s also almost certainly going to land with a U.S.-based team, per league sources. ” That means the Edmonton Oilers are out, too. Understandably, Hart is likely going to try to distance himself from the backlash that will come in the Canadian market after he was part of a sexual allegations case while a member of Team Canada. The spotlight is bright in cities like Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and others. His focus will be on hockey, playing well, and trying to prove he’s capable of getting a contract beyond the short-term one he signs.
“That invalidates any notion of the Sherwood Park, Alta., native landing with his hometown Edmonton Oilers — a popular speculative home among some media and fans, but in reality not a good fit on either side of the equation.”
Hart is expected to sign a two- or three-year NHL contract. He’ll use the month from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 to regain form, likely starting a few AHL games with Lehigh Valley before returning to the NHL in early December.
