Breaking: Who Is Out and Who Is in On Goaltender Carter Hart?

Carter Hart’s future remains one of the biggest question marks in the NHL, and the market for the 25-year-old goaltender is starting to take shape.

Pittsburgh and Edmonton, two teams previously linked to Hart, appear to be out of the running. Penguins president Kyle Dubas said flatly that his club has not pursued Hart, despite earlier reports to the contrary. Oilers GM Stan Bowman echoed that stance, saying “We’re not looking into situations like that…” insisting he’s comfortable with Stuart Skinner as Edmonton’s No. 1 netminder.

The Philadelphia Flyers were also told that Hart wants a fresh start, even though it appears his old team kicked tires and showed some interest in a reunion.

That leaves a handful of other clubs firmly in the mix.

Which NHL Teams Are In on Hart?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Utah, Carolina, Minnesota, Nashville, San Jose, and Vegas have all shown interest. The frontrunner right now appears to be the Hurricanes and they may be the most logical destination.

Carter Hart Flyers out

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky has long been rumored to be seeking stability in net, given Frederik Andersen’s injury history. A future that is a bit uncertain in goal means that Hart could be an option. Several insiders, including Michael Russo and Frank Seravalli, have tied the Hurricanes closely to Hart in recent weeks.

Utah also looms as an intriguing option. Building credibility in their first season after relocation, a tandem of Hart and Karel Vejmelka could solidify the crease immediately. However, other sources have told us that from what they’re hearing, the Mammoth have not given serious thought to Hart as an option.

Hart holds a career record of 96-93-29 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Despite ups and downs, his ceiling continues to make him one of the most sought-after goaltenders available.

The question isn’t whether Hart will find a new home, but which club will make the decisive move. Right now, all signs point toward Carolina leading the chase.

