Matt Grzelcyk Signing a PTO with Chicago Blackhawks

According to Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Matt Grzelcyk is signing a PTO with Chicago…was surprised to still see him on the market after a 40-point season.” He’s coming off a career year in 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored one goal, but set career highs in assists (39), points (40) and average time on ice (20:37).

Grzelcyk, a 31-year-old puck-mover, saw a production boost last season thanks to career-high power-play time, recording 15 assists. He struggled to find a team that was willing to take him on. Some wondered if perhaps he was waiting for the right offer or fit. This PTO proves there was limited interest.

This is an interesting decision for the rebuilding Blackhawks, who are already above the salary floor. One could argue they have a surplus of NHL-ready defensemen and no real need for another veteran. At the same time, Grzelcyk could bring some needed experience to what is a very young group in Chicago.

With Connor Murphy potentially on the trade block, young blueliners like Alex Vlasic, Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov, Wyatt Kaiser, Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan, Ethan Del Mastro, and Louis Crevier await opportunities. Grezelcyk might steal an opportunity from one or create extra competition at camp.

Grzelcyk Not Going to Maple Leafs

In a recent interview on the 100% Hockey podcast, NHL agent Darren Ferris revealed that he recently discussed with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving one of his clients currently available in free agency. It was believed to be Matt Grzelcyk. He was trying to pitch his client to the Leafs so that the power play quarterback could help Toronto’s offense from the back end following Mitch Marner‘s departure.

Ferris said, “[The relationship is] still cordial. I’ve known Brad quite a while. He’s a good man, and he’s got a tough job in front of him. Toronto’s not an easy organization to work in with all the noise on the outside, but he seems to weather it. Everything’s fine between us.”

Ultimately, the Leafs and Treliving declined.

In 527 regular-season games, he has scored 26 goals and 149 assists for 175 points.

