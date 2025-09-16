Chicago Blackhawks
Matt Grzelcyk Signing a PTO with Chicago Blackhawks
Matt Grzelcyk’s signing with the Blackhawks raises questions. Explore the implications of his PTO after a solid season.
According to Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Matt Grzelcyk is signing a PTO with Chicago…was surprised to still see him on the market after a 40-point season.” He’s coming off a career year in 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored one goal, but set career highs in assists (39), points (40) and average time on ice (20:37).
Matt Grzelcyk has signed a PTO with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/m1DtX8zoOp— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 16, 2025
Grzelcyk, a 31-year-old puck-mover, saw a production boost last season thanks to career-high power-play time, recording 15 assists. He struggled to find a team that was willing to take him on. Some wondered if perhaps he was waiting for the right offer or fit. This PTO proves there was limited interest.
This is an interesting decision for the rebuilding Blackhawks, who are already above the salary floor. One could argue they have a surplus of NHL-ready defensemen and no real need for another veteran. At the same time, Grzelcyk could bring some needed experience to what is a very young group in Chicago.
With Connor Murphy potentially on the trade block, young blueliners like Alex Vlasic, Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov, Wyatt Kaiser, Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan, Ethan Del Mastro, and Louis Crevier await opportunities. Grezelcyk might steal an opportunity from one or create extra competition at camp.
Grzelcyk Not Going to Maple Leafs
In a recent interview on the 100% Hockey podcast, NHL agent Darren Ferris revealed that he recently discussed with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving one of his clients currently available in free agency. It was believed to be Matt Grzelcyk. He was trying to pitch his client to the Leafs so that the power play quarterback could help Toronto’s offense from the back end following Mitch Marner‘s departure.
Ferris said, “[The relationship is] still cordial. I’ve known Brad quite a while. He’s a good man, and he’s got a tough job in front of him. Toronto’s not an easy organization to work in with all the noise on the outside, but he seems to weather it. Everything’s fine between us.”
Ultimately, the Leafs and Treliving declined.
In 527 regular-season games, he has scored 26 goals and 149 assists for 175 points.
Next: Speculation Swirls on Possible Controversial Leafs Roster Addition
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 minutes ago
Oilers Prospect Spotlight: Viljami Marjala to Watch in 2025-26
Meet Viljami Marjala of the Oilers, a promising prospect with a remarkable start. Learn...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Speculation Swirls on Possible Controversial Leafs Roster Addition
Dillon Dubé may be on the Dube Maple Leafs' radar as they explore options...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO
The Edmonton Oilers are heading into their 2025-26 training camp without plans to invite...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Sidney Crosby Sets the Record Straight on His Future in Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby squashed a rumor he's thinking about a trade from the Penguins, and...
-
New York Rangers/ 23 hours ago
Big Star Could Shake Loose From Rangers If NY Chases Kaprizov
Could the Rangers land Kaprizov without losing Panarin? Discover the latest insights on this...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres’ Georgiev Signing Raises Questions About Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s Health
Uncover the details surrounding Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen health and how it is affecting the Sabres'...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Look to Fill Zach Hyman’s Void as Season Approaches
With Zach Hyman's injury, examine possible Hyman replacements for the Oilers as they prepare...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Alex Tuch Extension Talks Hit a Snag as Sabres Prepare for Camp
Get the latest updates on the Alex Tuch Sabres extension talks and discover why...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Possible Deadline Target Out 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings report Corey Perry injury, sidelining him for up to two...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Flyers Trade Fedotov to Blue Jackets, Future of Carter Hart in Philly?
The Philadelphia Flyers trade Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a draft...