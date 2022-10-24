Carey Price Says He’s Not Planning Retirement Yet

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price spoke with the media on Monday and says he has no plan to retire at this moment. For now, he’s just taking things step by step. “Right now, my goal is to be pain-free day to day.”
He told the media, “It’s part of the cost you pay, and I’ve paid for it.” He added, “If I were to do it all over again, would I do it? You know I would. The best thing you can do is try to take care of your body because this job is going to be demanding. There’s no way around it, you can’t sugarcoat it.” But the thing you can do is try to manage yourself as best you can; take care of your body, take care of your mentals, and as Marshawn Lynch said, take care of your chicken.”
He also thanked people for standing by him and was appreciative for all that he’s had and still has. He noted, “I’m just trying to focus on all the positives of life and right now my kids are really giving me that avenue. My wife is being very supportive and my family, I’m a very lucky individual and I’m trying to keep all these things in perspective.”
Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman spoke about Price’s announcement and noted that they aren’t surprised with the reveal by Price, if only because he’s still under contract for a few more years. Even if he were to walk away from the game, he’s not likely to make his retirement official and leave all of that money on the table. Not to mention, the insurance companies wouldn’t continue to provide insurance if the player publicly stated he would be out for a couple of seasons.
The reality of the situation is that Price may never play again, says Friedman. If that’s the case, he’ll go down as one of the all-time great NHL goaltenders of this generation. Even Price admitted it’s a long shot to return. “There’s this outside hope of a miracle happening that I could maybe come back and play at some point. I’ve always been a bit of an optimist so I’m not giving up and definitely not giving up on winning a Stanley Cup in some aspect – whatever position that would be.”
Brendan Gallagher says Carey Price’s 31 should hang from the rafters at the Bell Centre someday.
