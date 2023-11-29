The Vancouver Canucks have decided to part ways with forward Anthony Beauvillier, sending him to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 5th-Round Pick. The trade comes as Beauvillier finds himself in the final year of a contract with a $4.15 million cap hit, just slightly above the recently acquired Corey Perry’s, who was waived for the purposes of contract termination on Tuesday. There is no cap retention in the trade.

Beauvillier, a reliable player, has delivered solid performances, boasting at least 28 points in six consecutive seasons. Notably, he achieved a career-high of 40 points (18 goals and 22 assists) in the previous season. The 26-year-old forward has contributed 8 points (2 goals and 6 assists) in the first 23 games of the current season.

The Vancouver Canucks are sending Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks for a 5th-Round Pick. 🔁 pic.twitter.com/jeWCiQb4Tr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2023

With one year remaining on his current deal, Beauvillier’s departure marks a strategic move for the Canucks, potentially opening up cap space to acquire a defenseman.

The Blackhawks, on the other hand, fill a roster spot with the loss of a few players. They also gain an experienced forward in Beauvillier, whose consistent scoring record and versatility on the ice make him a valuable addition to the team.

Some Roster Shuffling for Canucks and Blackhawks

As both teams adjust their lineups, fans will be keenly watching to see how Beauvillier’s skills and contributions will mesh with the Blackhawks’ playing style, while the Canucks aim to leverage the acquired draft pick and the cap space need to make other moves.

The Canucks execute a savvy move, and Chicago probably picks up a piece they can move at the trade deadline.

Next: Blackhawks Place Corey Perry On Waivers To Terminate Contract