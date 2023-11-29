Corey Perry clears waivers. Contract terminated by Blackhawks

As per multiple sources, Corey Perry has cleared waivers. His contract will now be terminated “effective immediately,” by the Chicago Blackhawks. Whether the NHLPA takes issue with the way things are handled remains to be seen, but as of today, Perry will be an unrestricted free agent. He will be free to sign with any team he so chooses and/or shows interest.

There is still very little in the way of details surrounding what happened. Emily Kaplan of ESPN noted that GM Kyle Davidson wouldn’t give details on Tuesday. He did confirm, “It was a workplace matter.” He shot down any idea that this was related to a teammate or a member of their family. While nothing concrete has been reported, speculation is that something might have happened with a team employee that wasn’t appropriate in the eyes of the Blackhawks. At the same time, the NHL has not suspended or disciplined Perry. As such, this seems to be exclusively a team-related move.

Where Will Perry Sign After Clearing Waivers?

It’s far too early to know if teams are already looking at Perry as an option. He’s coming off a one-year deal with Chicago that paid him $4 million. He’s not bound to get anything close to that with another team. In fact, he might be lucky to make $1 million. Based on the tight salary cap situations for teams and what happened in Chicago (whatever that is), his old salary is a pipe dream now.

If teams talk to Perry and learn why the Blackhawks moved on, some clubs may be comfortable taking a chance and others won’t be. He’ll bring with him some baggage. Any GM and team that brings him aboard will have to be able to navigate that or have a strong enough culture that it won’t be a distraction.

