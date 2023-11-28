Blackhawks Place Corey Perry On Waivers To Terminate Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Corey Perry on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract, effective immediately. The Blackhawks released a team statement:

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined the Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard players contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

BREAKING: #Blackhawks have placed Corey Perry on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract, effective immediately.



Team statement: pic.twitter.com/5cQQlEYHpM — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 28, 2023

Perry has missed practices and games and while the team has remained tight-lipped about the situation, rumors have run rampant. It was reported that his absence was disciplinary, but it was not said for what reason.

Perry’s agent posted over the weekend that his client was taking time away from the team for personal reasons. Clearly, the Blackhawks felt that what Perry did, there was no coming back from. They’re electing to move on and want nothing to do with him now.

Blackhawks Are Messing Around: Corey Perry On Waivers Immediately

While the details aren’t yet clear, it sounds like upon learning of inappropriate behavior, the Blackhawks promptly took action to whatever happened. Perry was immediately removed from the team, triggering a thorough investigation. Subsequently, as the accusation was substantiated, the team acted decisively by terminating the offender’s contract. The Blackhawks have a history of controversy and they didn’t want to take any chances.

Corey Perry Tampa Bay Lightning NHL free agent

Their swift and resolute response reflects a commitment to doing the right thing in addressing misconduct within the organization.

The Blackhawks enlisted Perry to serve as a leader and role model for their younger players. However, whatever transpired, it is evident that the Blackhawks believe he breached acceptable conduct. Perry has crafted a stellar NHL career, and it’s noteworthy that, until now, there has been minimal criticism or negative commentary about him.

More to come…