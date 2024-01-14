Canucks and Maple Leafs Take 7 of Final 12 All-Star Spots

In a display of how much Canadians care for their players and came out in droves to vote for the All-Star game, NHL fans have ensured a strong presence for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.
The final 12 names were revealed on Saturday as the votes for the rest of the roster were made public. Toronto is sending three more names to the game, while the Canucks got four more names in. Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander and Mitchell Marner, along with defenseman Morgan Rielly will join Auston Matthews. For the Canucks, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and goalie Thatcher Demko will join defenseman Quinn Hughes.
These selections were made by online voting. Thatcher Demko got the moves votes overall, with 1,398,699 votes and Nylander was a close second, receiving 1,393,578 votes. Cale Makar came in third.
For both Nylander and Rielly, this will be their first-ever All-Star game, a special honor as they’ll be playing in front of their hometown fans.
A Few All-Stars Left Out That Should Be There
For the most part, the players are the top of the stats sheet in the NHL are going. Among a couple of the names missing are Zach Hyman, who is 6th in goals with 26 and has 42 points. Jake Guentzel is also not going. He’s got 46 points and 19 goals, right at the top of Penguins scoring. Among defenseman — of which only four were chosen to participate — both Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders, Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers, and Victor Hedman were left off of the roster. All rank in the top five in NHL scoring for defenseman this season.
As for who will represent at the All-Star Skills Competition, the 12 players have not all been named. Matthews and Nylander will take part for the Maple Leafs. Pettersson will for the Canucks. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the Edmonton Oilers. Again, it’s a pretty good representation from Canada.
Next: Connor Brown’s Ongoing Struggles Now Impacting Evander Kane
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Ilya Samsonov to Start for Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Sunday Night
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night versus...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Bouchard Goal Gives Oilers Franchise-Record 10th Straight Win
The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record on Saturday night with their 10th-straight win,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Bruins Aggressively Shopping For Middle-Six Forward in Trade
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Boston Bruins actively seeking depth at the forward...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Flyers and Avalanche Almost Made Big Trade Before Drysdale Deal
According to a report from Philly Hockey Now, the Flyers explored a trade involving...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Boudreau Says Canucks Urged Him to Alter Quinn Hughes’ Role
Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau says he was urged by someone in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
What Did Draisaitl Mean By, ‘Going To Do What’s Best for Me’?
Fans and media are trying to read into comments Leon Draisaitl made 'do what's...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Acquire Forward Filip Cederqvist in Trade with Sabres
The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of forward Filip Cederqvist...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom
According to reports, the Calgary Flames are receiving serious trade interest on veteran goaltender...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
NHL Trade Talk: Oilers and Top-6 Forwards from Senators or Flyers
Oilers analyst and insider Bob Stauffer mentioned the Oilers might be eyeing a forward...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Gary Bettman Clears Path for Corey Perry to Sign with NHL Team
According to reports on Wednesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has met with Corey Perry...
Pingback: Canucks and Maple Leafs Take 7 of Final 12 All-Star Spots Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Maple Leafs Career Spotlight: John Tavares vs. 2023-24 Season
Pingback: John Tavares vs. 2023-24 Season - Click Sports News
Pingback: John Tavares vs. 2023-24 Season – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com