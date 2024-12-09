Canucks Kick Tires on Chris Kreider Trade, Hit Roadblock

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin has been active in seeking upgrades for his team, even making a call to the New York Rangers about forward Chris Kreider. According to Donnie & Dhali’s Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks expressed interest after the Rangers reportedly explored the market for Kreider and Jacob Trouba — the latter of which was traded to the Anaheim Ducks over the weekend.
However, Vancouver’s pursuit appears to have been short-lived. Kreider’s 15-team no-trade clause likely includes the Canucks, putting an early end to any potential discussions.
It’s not clear if the trade inquiry had anything to do with J.T. Miller’s situation or rumors the Rangers called the Canucks about Miller’s availability. The Canucks did shoot down any notion that they are looking to trade Miller, so these two teams being linked in other trade talks may have been intended as completely separate conversations.
Kreider, 32, carries a $6.5 million cap hit for two more seasons after 2024-25, making his contract a challenge for several teams to absorb. While Vancouver has $6.3 million in cap space with Filip Hronek on LTIR, fitting Kreider’s salary would require additional roster adjustments.
The Canucks’ interest in Kreider aligns with their need for veteran scoring, but it is intriguing, given Vancouver’s fairly obvious need for upgrades on their blue line.
Canucks Don’t Have Much of Anything Brewing on the Trade Front
As of now, the Canucks remain active in trying to improve their roster, but they have been quieter on the trade front. Compared to last season, when they made four deals by this time, things aren’t moving as quickly and one could argue there is more pressing need.
While their pursuit of Kreider did not materialize, Vancouver isn’t giving up. Jim Rutherford is known for being active and aggressive. If there’s a door to knock on or a stone to overturn, he’s likely doing it. Alongside Allvin working the phones, the two are trying to get something done.
Canucks fans can expect more trade buzz in the coming weeks as the team looks to stay competitive.
