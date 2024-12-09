Dejected Marchessault Calls Out Predators Communication Issues

As per a report by Anthony Pellegrino of IceInsider.com, Jonathan Marchessault told the Montreal media following a loss to the Montreal Canadiens (translated into English), “Every time I wonder who I’m going to jump on the ice with…I had players in warm-ups, and I started the game with other guys.” Those do not sound like the words of someone who is happy with the way things are going in Nashville or his role on the team.

It seems as though tensions have finally begun to rise in Nashville, and things could start to change sooner rather than later. Marchessault has played well and has remained committed to the Predators long-term, but the rest of the personnel may begin to change.

That’s a problem for the Predators as this is now the second major name on the team to publicly air his frustrations with the media during a season that has not all gone according to plan.

Marchessault signed a five-year free-agency deal with the Predators when the Vegas Golden Knights decided not to offer him another contract and let him walk. Marchessault joined Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei in one of the biggest offseason swings by a team this summer. So far, those signings haven’t led to on-ice success.

While Stamkos has produced personally — Marchessault has five goals and 13 points in 28 games. He’s on pace for 14 goals, which would be lowest in a single season since he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015-16. This is not what the Predators paid for, and it’s not what Marchessault expected when he found out he was going to a team making a big push and some top offensive talent already on the roster.

As tensions escalate in Nashville, change could be on the horizon. While Jonathan Marchessault remains committed and doing what he can, the Predators may soon see shifts in their roster.

GM Barry Trotz has stated publicly that he’s open to starting his rebuild plan and if the Predators don’t turn things around, Nashville’s front office could explore personnel changes. They already traded Philip Tomasino to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s got four points in five games since his arrival.

Are other players on the Predators seeing Tomasino’s success and wondering what the grass might be like on the other side? Marchessault has a no-move clause and a modified no-trade that includes a 15-team no-trade provision.

